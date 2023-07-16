Rahul Roy reveals Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt didn't reach out to him after his brain stroke: ‘Neither did my family’

Rahul Roy broke out as a sensation in his Bollywood debut, Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 cult musical romance Aashiqui. He subsequently worked with Mahesh in films like Junoon (1992) and most recently, Cabaret (2019), a romantic thriller film directed by Mahesh's daughter Pooja Bhatt for ZEE5. However, Rahul has now revealed in a new interview that neither Mahesh nor Pooja Bhatt reached out to him when he had a brain stroke in 2020. (Also Read: Rahul Roy reveals Salman Khan paid his hospital bill after brain stroke in 2020: 'Sab boltein hai woh aisa ha waisa ha…')

Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Roy and Mahesh Bhatt during the promotions of Cabaret

Rahul was admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital. He revealed recently that his former co-stars like Karisma Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Raveena Tandon didn't reach out either, but he received help from unexpected quarters, for instance from Salman Khan.

Rahul on Pooja, Mahesh Bhatt's absence

In an interview on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, Rahul denied that Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja, Karisma, Raveena or Manisha reached out to him during the crisis. But his soul sister Priyanka Roy added, "It's okay. Dekho, ghar se bhi kisi ka phone nahi aaya (No one from his home called either). His twin brother was following up with me. Chalta hai. That's okay. Maine isko yehi sikhaya hai. Pehle isko thoda sa tha. (I've taught him like that. Initially, he would get riled up). You have to just let it happen. Jo aaye unka shukriyada karna chahiye. Bhale hi Salman ko nahi malum tha, usko jab pata chala, he called me. I said theek hai, jaise hi humey mauka milega, we have to repay. (We should be grateful for those who turned up. Salman didn't know about it, but when he got to know, he called up and offered help. I said okay, but whenever we get the chance, we should repay). But you can't repay that love. Aap paise wapis kar sakte ho, par wo prem wapis nahi kar sakte (You can repay the money but you can't repay the love).

Rahul Roy's sister on Salman Khan

Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama, “I want to also say thanks to Salman (Khan) because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February.” She also clarified that the LAC director had paid some money which was from Rahul’s pending remuneration for the film. However, it wasn't enough. “He (Salman Khan) had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now,” she added.

Rahul Roy's brain stroke

In 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke. It happened while he was shooting for LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. He was taken to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Later, Rahul was shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in the ICU.

