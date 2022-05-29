Rajat Barmecha recalls breaking Ronit Roy's nose on Udaan shoot: 'Was s**t scared, could see blood dripping everywhere'

Actor Rajat Barmecha recalled how he accidentally broke Ronit Roy's nose, while they were filming the crucial climax scene in Udaan. The film, which marked the directorial debut of Vikramaditya Motwane, follows the life of a teen, Rohan Singh (Rajat), who was forced to live with his oppressive father Bhairav Singh (Ronit), after being expelled from boarding school. Also Read| Ronit Roy on 30 years in the industry: Actor, actor hota hai, star, star hota hai

Towards the end of the movie, Rohan punches his father following a bitter confrontation in front of their guests. Rajat recalled how he broke Ronit's nose, while filming the scene, and got scared that he would get punched in return.

Rajat told Indian Express, “Because it’s your first film, I remember every scene, every dialogue. This is a funnily interesting scene because there was a lot that happened due to this. It was all over the papers at the time. While shooting for that scene, I accidentally punched Ronit (Roy), and he broke his nose. You can imagine how tough it would be for a new actor, in front of Ronit Roy, who was so established. I was s**t scared. Every time it was timed perfectly between Ronit and I. I would punch him and he would duck, and you can see in the film. But in that scene, I punched him and he went down, and didn’t come back.”

Rajat recalled that Vikramaditya even teased him that he broke Ronit's nose on purpose because he was beaten up by him so much during the course of the film. He said, “I could see blood dripping everywhere. So the shot you see in the film is the point when he broke his nose. All I could hear at the time was ‘it’s broken, it’s broken.’ For a moment, I also thought he (Ronit) would get back up and punch me, and that would be the reflex reaction. But then everyone rushed to him and took him to the hospital. I remember Vikram looking at me and he’s laughing, that sly laughter, and he said: ‘Tune jaan ke maara na? (You hit him deliberately, right?). Because he’s been slapping and pinching you throughout the film.’

Rajat said he was in a state of shock, after the incident. He remembers shaking, while the filmmaker tried to make light of the whole episode. However, he added that Ronit was not too upset about the accident, and shrugged off his apology. Ronit had to undergo a surgery after the incident.

Udaan did not perform well at the box office after its release in July 2010; but the film received critical acclaim and several awards. It was the first Indian film presented at Cannes in seven years. It also received seven awards at the 56th Filmfare Awards.

