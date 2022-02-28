Ronit Roy on 30 years in the industry: Actor, actor hota hai, star, star hota hai

It has been glorious three decades,” says Ronit Roy, who modelled and worked as an editor before he landed his debut film, Jaan Tere Naam (1992). “It was a silver jubilee film and I am proud that the film and songs are still remembered today. But though it was such a huge hit, but the stardom was elusive then. I didn’t even have money to pay rent even after the film,” he shares adding, how he lost 24 kgs in two months by “drinking chicken soup and water” to bag the role. “But post the release and hit at the box office, there was no call, no phone, no flowers, no reaction from the industry for three weeks. The film began the new chapter in my life and jerked me out of my comfort zone.”

Calling his career journey full of “major ups and downs”, Roy states, “Today, when I look back and see where I am standing, I feel my tough and rough journey made me the actor I am now. Actor, actor hota hai, star, star hota hai. Had I become a superstar back then, maybe I would have come and gone, faded away, not learnt from life or industry. Jab thappaiden padte hain toh insaan seekh jaata hai.”

After 30 years in the industry, the Udaan (2010) actor says that he is looking forward to the next 30. “In these years, I have been written off, insulted, called names and abused by our industry too. And today, the same people praise me. The ones who tried to pull me down aren’t here anymore yet I am still standing. My father used to say, ‘Baaton se nahin, kaam se darao’. That’s vindication. I am hugely respected by everybody in the industry today and I bow my head in thanks for the love and support,” he says.

