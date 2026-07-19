Ranbir Kapoor credits Arun Govil for shaping his vision of Lord Rama in Ramayana: ‘Aapka chehra dil mein rakhkar’

Stepping into the role of Lord Rama comes with immense expectations, and Ranbir Kapoor made it clear that he drew inspiration from the man many still associate with the character, Arun Govil. At the Pratham Sankalp event for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in New Delhi, the actor took a moment to honour the veteran star, thanking him for shaping generations' image of Lord Ram through Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series. Govil, who now returns to the Ramayana universe as King Dashrath in the film, received an emotional tribute from Ranbir before the latter spoke about his own journey.

Ranbir Kapoor credits Arun Govil for inspiring generations

Ranbir Kapoor thanks Arun Govil for inspiring generations: 'We love you like you are our own'.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi, where the first trailer of Ramayana was unveiled, Ranbir Kapoor took a moment to pay tribute to the man many still associate with Lord Ram — Arun Govil. Before speaking about his own journey in the film, the actor acknowledged the legacy Govil created with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and the influence it continues to have on audiences and actors alike.

Ranbir also shared that he was wearing black sunglasses because he had been diagnosed with conjunctivitis and wanted to avoid spreading the infection. He then addressed Arun Govil with an emotional message, saying, “Aapne yeh zimmedari saalon se itni khubsoorati, sachayi aur dignity se pesh kiya hai. Aapka yeh safar mere jaise actors, sirf mere hi nahi, uss har insaan jisne Ramanand Sagar ki Ramayan dekhi hai. Aapne unko bharosa aur Prerna di hai. Jaise aapne Bhagwan Shri Ram ko apne andar utara hai, agar main itna bhi kar pau toh mere liye mehnat safal aur rang layegi. Bachpan se sir Bhagwan Shri Ram ka aashirwad aur unki seekh aur aapka chehra dil mein rakhkar bada hua hoon. We love you like you are our own.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The translation means, “You have carried this responsibility for years with such grace, authenticity, and dignity. Your journey has been an inspiration—not just to actors like me, but to everyone who has watched Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. You have instilled faith and inspired them. If I could embody Lord Shri Ram within myself even a fraction as well as you have, I would consider my hard work truly successful and fruitful. I have grown up carrying Lord Shri Ram’s blessings and teachings—along with your face—in my heart. We love you as one of our own.” About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The translation means, “You have carried this responsibility for years with such grace, authenticity, and dignity. Your journey has been an inspiration—not just to actors like me, but to everyone who has watched Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. You have instilled faith and inspired them. If I could embody Lord Shri Ram within myself even a fraction as well as you have, I would consider my hard work truly successful and fruitful. I have grown up carrying Lord Shri Ram’s blessings and teachings—along with your face—in my heart. We love you as one of our own.” About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Nitesh Tiwari has assembled a massive ensemble for Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor leads the film as Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita. Yash steps into the role of Ravana, marking his Bollywood debut, while Sunny Deol takes on the powerful role of Lord Hanuman. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Arun Govil as King Dashrath. Joining them are Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Adinath Kothare as Bharat, and Mohit Raina, who is expected to appear as Lord Shiva.

The film heads to SDCC 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After unveiling the trailer in Delhi, the makers are taking Ramayana to the global stage with a special presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. The film is set to become only the second Indian title after Kalki 2898 AD to be showcased at the prestigious pop culture event. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and producer Namit Malhotra are expected to attend and present the ambitious project.

The official Comic-Con description offers a glimpse into the epic battle at the heart of the story: “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Made on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, Ramayana is one of the biggest film projects ever mounted in India. Adding to its scale is the collaboration between Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, who have come together for the film's music. The epic has been planned as a two-part saga, with the first chapter arriving in theatres during Diwali 2026, followed by the second instalment in 2027.