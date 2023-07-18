Ranbir Kapoor says he'd never play a football match against Alia Bhatt: ‘She’s very competitive'

Ranbir Kapoor is an avid football buff. He can be often seen wearing football club jerseys and attending football matches in Spain. He also owns a football club named Mumbai FC. In a recent interaction, he opened up on who he will never play a football match with, and guess who he chose? Alia Bhatt. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor poses with mom Neetu Kapoor as they step out for family lunch, goes for a swim with niece Samara in Italy)

While launching the jersey of Mumbai FC, when asked who he will never play a football match against, Ranbir said in a conversation with Puma India, “I think I'll choose my wife Alia. Because she's very competitive. And if I beat her, I know I'll be hearing about it for a long time and she will really sulk with me. So I think I would avoid playing with her.”

When the interviewer suggested that Alia may have a longer, better celebration if she defeats Ranbir, he replied, “Exactly. I'm screwed both ways.”

Ranbir and Alia

Ranbir and Alia started dating while filming for their romantic fantasy film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, that released to good box office numbers last year. They got married last year in April and had a baby girl, whom they named Raha, later in the year. They announced her name through a mini football jersey with the number ‘8’ on it. The couple considers 8 as their mutual lucky number.

What's Ranbir upto?

Ranbir recently enjoyed the release of his romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, directed by Luv Ranjan, and co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. He's now gearing up for the release of his next, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. The film was initially scheduled to release during the Independence Day extended weekend on August 11, but has now been pushed to December 1, owing to delayed VFX work.

What's Alia upto?

Alia is gearing up for two releases in the next few weeks. The first is her second collaboration with Karan Johar as a director, for the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also make her international debut with Heart of Stone, an action thriller co-starring Gal Gadot, that will drop on Netflix on August 11.

