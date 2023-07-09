Ranbir Kapoor poses with mom Neetu Kapoor as they step out for family lunch, goes for a swim with niece Samara in Italy

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni have shared pictures and videos as they celebrated Neetu Kapoor's 65th birthday in Italy. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture from Neetu's birthday celebration as the family stepped out for lunch. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor celebrates mom Neetu Kapoor's birthday; Alia Bhatt shares a message for ‘queen’ saasu ma) Neetu Kapoor poses with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranbir goes out for lunch

In the picture, clicked inside a restaurant, Neetu Kapoor sat in a chair as she held a glass. Her daughter Riddhima posed next to her while Ranbir stood behind them. All of them smiled in the picture. For their lunch, Neetu opted for an all-black ensemble--T-shirt, blazer and pants. Ranbir was seen in a blue shirt, pants a cap and dark sunglasses. Riddhima opted for a pink T-shirt and denims.

Riddhima's note

She captioned the post, "Just the ‘Three’ of us building castles in the sky #portofino🇮🇹." Riddhima geo-tagged the location as Langosteria Paraggi. Soon after she dropped the picture, fans took to the comment section and posted birthday wishes for the veteran actor. A person wrote, "Happy birthday Neetu mam." An Instagram user wrote, "Happy birthday. Have a lovely year @neetu54." Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, Neetu wrote, “My world.”

Riddhima posed with Neetu

Riddhima posted another picture on her Instagram Stories as she hugged her mother. While Neetu sat in a chair Riddhima posed behind her. Though Riddhima didn't caption the post, she simply added a heart sticker.

Ranbir, Riddhima celebrated their mother's birthday in Italy.

Bharat also shared pictures.

Bharat shares more photos and videos

Bharat on his Instagram Stories shared more glimpses from their lunch. He posted a clip in which Neetu smiled and posed for the camera. Several other people were also seated with her. As the camera panned, Riddhima blew him a kiss as she sipped her drink. Their daughter Samara was also seen waving in the clip.

In another photo, Samara was seen taking a dip in the blue waters. She was joined by her uncle Ranbir as seen in another picture. As Samara sat in the water, Ranbir stood next to her looking at his niece. He wore pants, a cap, and dark sunglasses. He held a drink in one hand and an inflatable tube in the other.

Riddhima's birthday post for Neetu

On Saturday, Riddhima had shared a picture on Instagram also featuring Neetu, Ranbir, Bharat and Samara. She had written, "Happy Bday Ma. We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino🇮🇹." Neetu headed to Italy a few days ago and has been exploring the place with Riddhima, Bharat and Samar.

Neetu and Ranbir's upcoming films

Neetu will be next seen in the film Letters To Mr Khanna with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

