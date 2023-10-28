Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns: Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne stir up the drama

A fan of drama? Well, you can get your daily dose of it regularly now as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back! The famous American reality TV series is now on its thirteenth season and the group dynamics are changing quickly.

The first episode of the much-loved franchise aired recently on October 25, on Bravo, and fans have been loving its contestant dynamics and fresh vibes. Here's a small recap of the events that unfolded in the episode titled 'The Eaglewoman Has Landed.'

Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky face marital strains

Dorit opened up about her struggles with PTSD and wondered about the future of her marriage. To this, Kyle replied she had the same thought about her marriage to Mauricio.

In the first episode, Mauricio saw a tattoo on Kyle's ankle and asked her about how many she had in total. He found out that she had a total of five tattoos on her body, while he was only aware of three.

"Well maybe you should be looking at my body closer," replied his wife to his comment.

He then told her having five tattoos was more than enough and that he would “not allow” her to get any more. Well, Kyle didn't seem to care of her partner's thoughts as she stated that it was her body and she would be the one making decisions about it.

"I'm at a point in my life I don't have to explain anything to anybody anymore. Including you," she responded.

Erika Jayne and her hormonal changes

Erika has been entertaining the audience of the show since season 6. This time she is back but a bit different than before.

When her cast commented on her weight loss, she credited her good hormones for the change.

After Dorit's mention of Ozempic in her confessional, a producer asked Erika if she had followed the same suit, but she denied it, adding “I did it hormonally.”

She also mentioned that menopause had a role to play in her weight loss. In an interview with Extra TV, she explained, "I've always been tiny. I got bigger through all of my depression and through everything else. There's nothing like putting on a show and a little bit of stress... to get you right back into shape."

Other developments…

Erika also questioned Dorit's marriage to PK claiming there might have been a woman in the car when he was pulled over for a DUI.

Additionally, Garcelle had to face some parental issues as her son Jax warranted more freedom and support from her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13: Cast

The thirteenth instalment of the drama-filled show features Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley as members.

Keep watching this space for more on the reality TV show…