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Rhea Chakraborty announces social media break: 'I'm taking a step back for a while'

She also plans to take a break from social media, seeking to reconnect with her true self amid overwhelming online pressures.

May 20, 2026 02:25 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Actor Rhea Chakraborty has revealed her decision to temporarily step away from social media, explaining that she intends to mute the relentless online chatter in order to realign with her inner self. Posting on Instagram this Tuesday, she spoke candidly about the exhaustion stemming from constant connectivity and the ongoing demand to maintain an active online presence.

Rhea opens up about feeling emotionally drained

Rhea Chakraborty announces social media break, says ‘missing myself’.

In her heartfelt Instagram update, Chakraborty contemplated how deeply overwhelming the virtual space has grown for her in recent times. She penned, “Lately, I've been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up - it's all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment. I miss quiet. I miss simply being.”

The actor went on to clarify, “So, I'm taking a step back for a while - to slow down, breathe a little deeper, and reconnect with what feels real. Choosing lived moments over posted ones, for now. See you soon." She refrained from specifying an exact timeline for her return.

Her difficult years away from work

Looking at her upcoming slate, Rhea Chakraborty is currently gearing up for a significant return to dramatic roles with the slated Netflix production Family Business. This venture will mark her official return to acting after an approximate seven-year hiatus.

Helmed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the upcoming Netflix series centers on Jeh Davar (Anil Kapoor), a billionaire tycoon who sends shockwaves through his empire by abruptly ousting his handpicked heir apparent, Sid Mehta (Vijay Varma). What starts as a deep mentor-protégé bond quickly devolves into a savage, blood-soaked, and no-holds-barred corporate warfare. The ensemble cast features Neha Dhupia, Akash Khurana, and veteran actor Anant Nag.

 
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Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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