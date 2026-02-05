Rhea Chakraborty didn’t expect to ‘act ever again’, calls her comeback with Family Business after 7 years ‘unreal’

On Wednesday, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a video of herself getting ready. In the video, the actor spoke about returning to acting after seven years and recalled how she last shot in 2019 for Chehre. Expressing her joy over the announcement of her new show, she said, “7 years. It’s actually really bizarre and surreal, almost. I didn’t expect to act ever again. It’s unreal in a way because it’s like a dream, right? This was my dream when I was 17, and then all of that happened, and I stopped getting work, and I had to stop living this dream. And then you are back on it, but you have changed a lot because now you have a different career, and now in many ways it doesn’t mean as much to you, but in many ways it still means more than it ever did.”

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty is all set to return to acting after seven years with the Netflix show Family Business. As the show was announced at a Netflix event, Rhea penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude and reflecting on her journey back to acting after a long hiatus.

She captioned the video, “7 years have passed since I went to set ..But I’m still the same girl who came to Bombay at 17 with a dream to be an actor. A part of me moved on, but a part of me stayed and waited. And I’m here, once again in my chapter2✨It seems ‘Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.’”

Fans showered love on the actor in the comments section. One comment read, “Proud of you, Rhea 🙌. It’s a transition & for the best. Silence, dignity & grace together.” Another wrote, “You deserve every bit of it. Many, many more to come.” A third comment read, “Congratulations, Rhea. Super happy and excited for you. Totally deserve it. Wishing you all the best and lots of success and happiness.”

Rhea began her career as a VJ before making her acting debut with the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega. She later appeared in Bollywood films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Bank Chor and Half Girlfriend, but it was Jalebi that brought her wider recognition. Her last film release was Chehre in 2019.

In 2020, her life took a drastic turn when she was taken into custody by the NCB in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Although she was later released on bail, Rhea revealed that she stopped getting work as people believed she practised ‘black magic’. In 2023, she returned to the entertainment industry as a gang leader on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand and went on to win the season.