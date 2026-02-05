Imran Khan's comeback film absent from Netflix 2026 slate for this reason; 'no official word from Netflix', says team

Actor Imran Khan is set to return to the film screens in a full-fledged role with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which was announced last year. The film was slated to have a Netflix release, but was conspicuously absent from the streamer’s slate announcement held in Mumbai earlier this week. HT has learnt that it is because the film is ‘languishing’ in limbo. Imran Khan is set to return to films with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.

Imran Khan's comeback film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum was set to mark Imran’s return to films as a lead actor after over a decade. The film’s shoot finished over six months ago, and an announcement on its release was expected late last year or this year. However, Imran eventually made a mini comeback with a cameo in friend Vir Das’ Happy Patel last month. Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is still awaiting release.

Many had expected that it will be part of the Next on Netflix India 2026 lineup that was announced by the streamer on Tuesday. However, the film was not among the 29 titles announced at the event.

Adhure Hum Adhure Tum stuck in limbo: Report HT City reported that the departure of a Netflix executive has left the film in limbo. The report quoted a member of the film’s team saying, “The film, directed by Danish Aslam, was originally slated to release on a streaming platform in early 2026. But the person from the platform overseeing the project has not been in the picture for a month, so the whole slate has gone for a toss. The makers are now looking at a July or August release.”

Adhure Hum Adhure Tum reunites Imran with director Danish Aslam, who helmed Break Ke Baad, Imran’s 2010 rom-com opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is described as a dysfunctional romantic comedy, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada.