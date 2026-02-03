Family Business: Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma face off in Succession-coded drama, Rhea Chakraborty makes her comeback. Watch

Actor Rhea Chakraborty also makes her comeback with a key role in the film. In one scene in the first look, she tells Anil's Jeh Davar, “Aapne apne zindagi mein kisi se pyaar kiya hi nahi he apne ilawa (You have not loved anyone else in your life except yourself).”

Family Business first look: Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma face off in an exciting new series, the first look of which was debuted by Netflix India on Tuesday (February 3). The teaser promised a drama about a patriarch who also runs the business and refuses to retire. Vijay stars as the young, up-and-coming lead who begins manoeuvring to seize control. (Also read: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite 29 years after Border for legal drama Ikka. Watch intense first look teaser )

Jeh plots to have Sid Mehta (Vijay) terminated from the company, ordering his team that it must not matter what he means to them. This enrages Sid, who tells Jeh that he hopes Jeh regrets this decision. In response, Jeh tells him, “Jo regret karte hain woh baith kar biography likhte hain. History nahi (The ones who regret write biographies, not the history).”

Several fans took to the comments to call Family Business very similar to the Emmy-winning show Succession. Created by Jessie Armstrong, the HBO release followed Logan Roy, founder and CEO of global media conglomerate Waystar Royco, and his dysfunctional family as they vie for company control. It starred Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin.