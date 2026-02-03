Family Business: Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma face off in Succession-coded drama, Rhea Chakraborty makes her comeback. Watch
Family Business first look: Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma play father and son who are caught up at either ends of the table of powerplay.
Family Business first look: Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma face off in an exciting new series, the first look of which was debuted by Netflix India on Tuesday (February 3). The teaser promised a drama about a patriarch who also runs the business and refuses to retire. Vijay stars as the young, up-and-coming lead who begins manoeuvring to seize control. (Also read: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite 29 years after Border for legal drama Ikka. Watch intense first look teaser)
About Family Business
Actor Rhea Chakraborty also makes her comeback with a key role in the film. In one scene in the first look, she tells Anil's Jeh Davar, “Aapne apne zindagi mein kisi se pyaar kiya hi nahi he apne ilawa (You have not loved anyone else in your life except yourself).”
Jeh plots to have Sid Mehta (Vijay) terminated from the company, ordering his team that it must not matter what he means to them. This enrages Sid, who tells Jeh that he hopes Jeh regrets this decision. In response, Jeh tells him, “Jo regret karte hain woh baith kar biography likhte hain. History nahi (The ones who regret write biographies, not the history).”
Several fans took to the comments to call Family Business very similar to the Emmy-winning show Succession. Created by Jessie Armstrong, the HBO release followed Logan Roy, founder and CEO of global media conglomerate Waystar Royco, and his dysfunctional family as they vie for company control. It starred Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin.
More details
Family Business also stars Dhruv Sehgal, Neha Dhupia, Raima Sen, Akash Khurana, Apara Mehta, Nandish Sandhu, Anant Nag, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Tina Desai, Kanwaljit Singh, Madhoo and Inayat Sood. The show is produced by Vikram Malhotra and Hansal Mehta. It is created by Niren Bhatt and Hansal Mehta. A release date for the show is yet to be announced.
