Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Sai Pallavi recalls being Rosie on the sets of Shyam Singha Roy, shares behind-the-scene pictures, videos
entertainment

Sai Pallavi recalls being Rosie on the sets of Shyam Singha Roy, shares behind-the-scene pictures, videos

Sai Pallavi shared several behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of Shyam Singha Roy which released in December last year. 
Sai Pallavi shared behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of Shyam Singha Roy.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:25 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sai Pallavi’s performance in her latest Telugu release Shyam Singha Roy has wowed audiences and critics alike. She took to Instagram to post some behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets.

In Shyam Singha Roy, Sai Pallavi plays a Devadasi character Rosie while Nani plays writer-activist who falls in love with her.

Sai Pallavi shared pics from sets of Shyam Singha Roy.

In one of her posts, she shared her character still and wrote: “Being Rosie. Thank you is an understatement.” In two other posts, Sai Pallavi shared dance rehearsal videos from the shoot of the film. While sharing one video, she wrote: “I got to perform with some of the most wonderful dancers. Thank you (sic).”

RELATED STORIES

In another post, she wrote: “Words can never describe the emotions I experienced when I performed Pranavalaya.”

In another post, sharing unseen pictures of herself, Sai Pallavi wrote, "Dear team, I’m not just thankful for the success of the film but also for getting to watch you cinephiles (wish I could find a term more intense) in action. Thank you for the memories. I’m still in awe of what you’ve all created @sanujohnvarughese, #AvinashKolla, @neeraja.kona, @mickeyjmeyerofficial, #NaveenNooli, #VenkatBoyanapalli #1monthofShyamSinghaRoy (sic)."

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singh Roy is a story of reincarnation, and features Nani in dual roles – a modern day filmmaker and a writer-activist Bengali character in the 1960s.

Also read: Sai Pallavi calls out journalist for asking an uncomfortable question

The film released in cinemas on December 10 last year and currently streams on Netflix. Shyam Singha Roy, which had music by Mickey J Meyer, was produced by Niharika Entertainment. The movie was also released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sai pallavi nani
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP