Sai Pallavi recalls being Rosie on the sets of Shyam Singha Roy, shares behind-the-scene pictures, videos

Actor Sai Pallavi’s performance in her latest Telugu release Shyam Singha Roy has wowed audiences and critics alike. She took to Instagram to post some behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets.

In Shyam Singha Roy, Sai Pallavi plays a Devadasi character Rosie while Nani plays writer-activist who falls in love with her.

Sai Pallavi shared pics from sets of Shyam Singha Roy.

In one of her posts, she shared her character still and wrote: “Being Rosie. Thank you is an understatement.” In two other posts, Sai Pallavi shared dance rehearsal videos from the shoot of the film. While sharing one video, she wrote: “I got to perform with some of the most wonderful dancers. Thank you (sic).”

In another post, she wrote: “Words can never describe the emotions I experienced when I performed Pranavalaya.”

In another post, sharing unseen pictures of herself, Sai Pallavi wrote, "Dear team, I’m not just thankful for the success of the film but also for getting to watch you cinephiles (wish I could find a term more intense) in action. Thank you for the memories. I’m still in awe of what you’ve all created @sanujohnvarughese, #AvinashKolla, @neeraja.kona, @mickeyjmeyerofficial, #NaveenNooli, #VenkatBoyanapalli #1monthofShyamSinghaRoy (sic)."

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singh Roy is a story of reincarnation, and features Nani in dual roles – a modern day filmmaker and a writer-activist Bengali character in the 1960s.

The film released in cinemas on December 10 last year and currently streams on Netflix. Shyam Singha Roy, which had music by Mickey J Meyer, was produced by Niharika Entertainment. The movie was also released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

