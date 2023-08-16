Salman Khan, Bhagyashree launch the soothing romantic title track of Avnish S Barjatya's Dono. Watch

On Wednesday, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree reunited online to launch the title track of Avnish S. Barjatya's upcoming romantic film Dono, starring Sunny Deol's son Rajvir Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma in their debut roles. (Also Read: Dono teaser: Sunny Deol's son Rajvir and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma meet at a destination wedding. Watch)

Title track gaining buzz since teaser launch

Rajvir Deol and Paloma in Dono

The title track of the film created buzz when the teaser released last month. On audience demand, it was released on Wednesday, even before the unveiling of the film's trailer or release date. With Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy’s musical trio helming the music of Dono, the title track is the first song to come out of an 8-song album. It's penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by Armaan Malik.

Shot in a glasshouse with rain in the backdrop, Dono’s title track’s visuals have all the elements of a quintessential romantic track. The song talks of universal themes like falling in love and the trials and errors of confessing one’s love.

Launched by Salman and Bhagyashree

The Dono title track was launched online by the OG Rajshri pair – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, who were paired opposite each other in Avnish's father Sooraj Barjatya's directorial debut, the 1989 romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya.

The two stars shared the song video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Hum Dono se aap sab ke liye.. Yeh Dono (red heart emoji) Our best wishes to the talented @avnish.barjatya and the rising stars @the_rajveer_deol @palomadhillon.”

Musical legacy of Rajshri Films

Rajshri Productions is known to have a musical legacy. With 60 films under the banner and numerous evergreen chartbusters, unforgettable music is something expected from a Rajshri film.

Rajshri ran a countdown on social media of its top romantic hits as a leadup to Dono’s title track’s release. Some of the biggest hit love numbers from Rajshri have been Mere Rang Mein (Maine Pyar Kiya), Pehla Pehla Pyaar (Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, 1994), Kasam Ki Kasam (Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, 2003), Mujhe Haq Hai (Vivaah, 2006), Jalte Diye (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, 2015), and now, the Dono title track is the new addition to the coveted list.

Dono marks the occasion of Rajshri completing 76 years of establishment on August 15. The oldest production house in the country forwards its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for a long run.

