Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches Shaakuntalam, says audience will be 'swept away by powerful emotions'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film Shaakuntalam, finally got to watch it in a private screening with her director Gunasekhar and producer Dil Raju. In an Instagram post, she thanked Gunasekhar for making a beautiful film which is one of the epics brought to life endearingly. Also read: Shaakuntalam song Yelelo Yelelo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars in emotional track about pregnancy

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha plays the central character of Shakuntala, daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. Dev Mohan plays Dushyanta and Mohan Babu plays Durvasa Maharishi in the film. The film, produced and directed by Gunasekhar, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. This project marks Samantha’s maiden collaboration with Gunasekhar.

Sharing a picture post the screening, Samantha wrote: “And I finally watched the movie today! Gunasekhar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me (sic).”

Samantha shared a new picture after watching Shaakuntalam.

The trailer of Shaakuntalam was released in January. Speaking at the event, an emotional Samantha said her love for cinema hasn’t changed amid all the recent life struggles. She said she gathered all her courage to attend the event. She was talking about her rare auto-immune condition Myositis which she has been diagnosed with since last November. “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam,” she said.

Samantha was last seen on screen in Telugu action-thriller Yashoda. In the film, Samantha played a surrogate mother who won’t stop at anything to protect her child. She’s currently shooting for her upcoming Telugu film, Kushi.

Recently, Samantha joined the sets of the Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime’s upcoming web series, Citadel. She will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the show, which is being co-created by Raj and DK.

