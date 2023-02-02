Shaakuntalam song Yelelo Yelelo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars in emotional track about pregnancy

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film Shaakuntalam. The lyrical video of the song Yelelo Yelelo was released on Thursday and it’s a song that tries to capture the different emotions of a pregnant woman, played by Samantha. The entire song feels like a montage sequence and will have grand visuals to offer in the movie. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu apologises to Vijay Deverakond fans, says she will soon resume shoot of their Telugu film Kushi)

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha plays the central character Shakuntala, daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The film, produced and directed by Gunasekhar, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It will hit the screens worldwide on February 17. This project marks Samantha’s maiden collaboration with Gunasekhar.

Going by the visuals, it looks like it’s a pathos-filled pregnancy song. Sung by Anurag Kulkarni, the film has music by Mani Sharma.

The film’s trailer was released in January. Speaking at the event, an emotional Samantha said her love for cinema hasn’t changed amid all the recent life struggles. She said she gathered all her courage to attend the event.

In her speech, Samantha talked about her rare auto-immune disease called Myositis which she has been diagnosed with since last November. “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam,” she said.

Samantha was last seen on screen in Telugu action-thriller Yashoda. In the film, Samantha played a surrogate mother who won’t stop at anything to protect her child. The film turned out to be a hit at the box-office and has grossed around ₹33 crore from 10 days since its release globally.

On Wednesday, Samantha joined the sets of the Indian adaptation of Prime Video’s upcoming web series, Citadel. She will be seen sharing screen space with actor Varun Dhawan in the show, which is being co-created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. She previously worked with the creator-filmmakers in their Hindi web series The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Samantha also has Telugu romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, in her kitty. She had said on Wednesday that she will resume shooting for the movie soon.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON