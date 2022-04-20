Shehnaaz Gill gives a tour of her village: Rides bicycle with kids, dances with family members. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill recently visited her village in Punjab where she spent time with her family. The Punjabi actor, who was a finalist on Bigg Boss 13 as well, has now shared a vlog on her YouTube channel. It shows how she drove a bicyle with other village kids, gave them an ice-cream treat and danced with her near and dear ones. Also read: Srinidhi Shetty reacts to Shehnaaz Gill giving away major KGF Chapter 2 spoiler on Twitter; says 'I found it cute'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared with the title ‘Aisa desh hai Mera… #ApnaPind’. She wrote in description, “I recently visited my hometown sharing glimpse of my beautiful town in Punjab with you all.” The video opens with Shehnaaz standing nearby a crop field in a red shirt and blue denims, with her hair tied in a bun. She poses for selfies with kids, takes over an ice-cream cart, rides it for a short distance and then treats all the kids and women to ice-creams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She then joins a group of kids, mostly girls, to ride a bicyle with them. After riding for a distance, she takes a lift from a bullock-cart. She reaches her house, where she goes on to dance with her family members and other women as a man is called in to beat the dhol for them. They all dance together.

A fan reacted to the video, “A lesson to learn from Shehnaaz that it is not only important to know where you come from but to teach generations growing up in cities that village life is just as important, successful, healthy and effective in today's world. Thank you #ShehnaazGill. You do great things but differently.” Another commented, “Her vlog is so wholesome. loved every bit of it, seeing her happy and enjoying her life makes my heart so full.” One more said, "Those children r so lucky they got icecream from shehnaaz aww how cutely she took bicycle and herself started riding, no one can do this. She is really a cutie baby and dadiyan who are also being a kid with her. She make everyones happy our happy pill and pride may god shower lots of happiness to u sana lots of love."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh last year. She recently made a guest appearance on talent hunt show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.