Stray Kids' Seungmin’s center part in Lalalala MV leaves Stays flustered: watch

Stray Kids’s LALALALA MV is here! The highly awaited comeback by the eight-member group rolled out on November 10, 2023. After shattering multiple records worldwide, the boys are back with the title track of their album Rock Star. The members are taking the music scene by storm with the powerful energy and excitement that the video exudes. However, Seungmin in particular has been stealing the show with his charming blue-black hair color and center performance in the MV.

Seungmin exudes a magician's aura in LALALALA MV

Stray Kids(Rock Star album)

Within hours of its release, Stray Kids is dominating the Melon Music Chart. At the same time, Seungmin is ruling the trends chart. Stepping into the spotlight in the LALALALA MV, fans are enthralled by his striking visuals and overpowering presence. He is being praised by Stays for his young mastery and energy-dense demeanor. His high note in the music video, following Minho's, is another show stealer that has left fans swooning.

A fan wrote “Mix the perfect amount of hot and cute and you end up with kim seungmin”, others said “THIS SEUNGMIN CENTER PART”, “KIM SEUNGMIN HOW DARE YOU LOOK THIS GOOD MY HEART CAN’T TAKE IT”, “Studies have shown that center seungmin is actually the key to a long life and eternal happiness”, “Love it when seungmin pops up out of no where”

More about Stray Kids’s LALALALA MV

The fourth-generation K-pop band, Stray Kids, is breaking records with their latest release. They recently unveiled the official music video for the main track, Rock LALALALA, from their much-anticipated album, Rock Star. The video begins with the Stray Kids members confidently strolling down a street in stylish all-black outfits before storming the stage.

Rock Star is the eighth EP by the K-pop stars after their third studio album 5-star. The group comprises Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The trio was recently chosen to receive the Prime Minister's Commendation for the 2023 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards.