‘Stress-free’ and ‘spur of the moment’: How Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup hosted a sweet and simple wedding

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s courthouse wedding was perfectly simple and sweet, a source has told US Weekly. “They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and they pulled it off beautifully,” an insider said, adding that the wedding was “stress-free” and “spur of the moment.”

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s courthouse wedding was perfectly simple and sweet (naomiwatts/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A big A-list wedding just didn’t seem right; they never wanted that,” the source explains,” the source stated, adding that the Manhattan courthouse ceremony “was so special” for the pair.

The couple kept it simple even with their post-wedding celebration. “They actually went to a friend’s birthday party in their wedding attire,” the insider said. “There were a lot of congratulations going on, that’s for sure.”

The Stripes founder and the ‘Almost Famous’ actor got engaged in April. The two 54-year-olds first crossed paths in 2009 as part of the 24 Hour Plays Broadway benefit. Years later, in 2016, they reconnected on the sets of Netflix’s ‘Gypsy.’ After it premiered in 2017, the duo began sparking romance speculations. It was reported in August 2017 that they were “in the early stages” of dating.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naomi and Billy stepped out together for their first public appearance in February 2018 as they attended a BAFTA afterparty in London. The two finally made a red carpet debut as a couple in February 2022 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Naomi was seen in the April of the next year wearing a sparkling diamond ring, fuelling marriage rumours. Soon after, she posted a photo of the two of them from their wedding day, captioning it, “Hitched.” She revealed later that her bridal bouquet was made of “flowers from the deli.” Naomi was seen in a dreamy white gown, and Billy in a navy suit.

Naomi dated Liev Schreiber from 2005 to 2016, and the two share two children: Alexander “Sasha,” 15, and Kai, 14. Billy and his ex-girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker share a son, William, 19. Mary-Louise and Billy dated from 1996 to 2003, and decided to separate during her pregnancy, after she found out about Billy and Claire Danes’ affair. Claire and Billy dated until 2006 before calling it quits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop