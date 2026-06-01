...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Suman Kalyanpur, voice behind countless classics, dies at 89

Some of Suman Kalyanpur's popular songs are "Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche", "Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se", "Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye" and many others.

Jun 01, 2026 12:25 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur, who gave her voice to hits such as "Na Na Karte" and "Tumne Pukara", passed away on Sunday evening at her residence due to age-related issues, a close friend said.

Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur dies at 89(Instagram/@surili_suman)

She was 89.

"Suman ji passed away at around 8 pm at her residence in Lokhandwala due to old age. She passed away peacefully. For the last few days she was listening to her own songs," Mangala Khadilkar, who authored the acclaimed Marathi biography 'Suman Sugandh' on the singer, told PTI.

Kalyanpur gained popularity with her melodious voice between the 1960s and 1970s. She managed to create a niche for herself alongside the top singer of the time, Lata Mangeshkar.

Some of Kalyanpur's popular songs are "Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche", "Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se", "Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye" and many others.

She sang songs in several languages including Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Kannada, Bengali, Oriya, and others. She also sang devotional songs, ghazals, and thumris.

 
singer playback singer
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Suman Kalyanpur, voice behind countless classics, dies at 89
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.