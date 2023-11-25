Sunny Deol gives shout-out to Bobby Deol for 'Animal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol on Saturday gave a shout-out to his brother and actor Bobby Deol by sharing a still from 'Animal's trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted a Bobby's picture and wrote, "Bob. [?]"

The man seems all set to redefine the villains in the Bollywood industry. In the trailer, Bobby is seen giving goosebumbs in his bloody dark look.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers into the comment section with heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Lord BOBBY stole every scene he's in "

Another user wrote, "Villain of the Era [?]"

"This scene got me goosebumps @iambobbydeol is ," another comment read.

His shirtless with a knife and accessorised with jewellery. His appearance at the concluding part of the teaser was impactful and successful in getting the attention of the people.

Bobby Deola along with Rashmika Mandanna, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Thursday launched the trailer of the action thriller in New Delhi.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

While talking to the media at the trailer launch of 'Animal' Ranbir quipped about the film's long duration and the theme of bond between a father and son and said, "This is an adult-rated Khushi Kabhi Kabhie Gham."

The 'Brahmastra' actor also revealed that despite the role being so violent, he would always detach himself from his character after the shoot was wrapped up, saying, "I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It's not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake is inssan ki trh act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The trailer also reveals that Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Animal' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Meanwhile, Sunny is basking in the success of 'Gadar 2'.

Sunny's 'Gadar 2' took the box office by storm, collecting a whopping ₹515.03 crore in about a month.

The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali 2'.Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

He will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947', which is being produced by actor Aamir Khan. (ANI)