Dharmendra turns 88: Here's how the Deol family wished the veteran actor on birthday

Actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol shared cute pictures with their father Dharmendra to wish the veteran actor on his 88th birthday. 2023 has been the year of the Deols as each of them had a hit film in their kitty, including the senior-most Deol. (Also Read: When Dharmendra said working in Hollywood 'never looked worth it to me': You're best in your homeland)

Sunny, Bobby, Esha's wishes

Sunny and Bobby Deol wish father Dharmendra on 88th birthday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Deol posted a heartwarming wish for his papa. In the pictures, Dharmendra and Sunny can be seen smiling and posing with steel glasses in their hands in the background of a picturesque view of beautiful snow-clad mountains. Along with the post, Sunny wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa Love You."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sunny's Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel commented on his post, “Happppppppppppppppiest bday.” Sunny's elder son and actor Karan Deol and his younger brother Bobby also posted heart emojis in the comments.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bobby Deol also shared pictures with Dharmendra where he's seen kissing his father on the cheek. Dharmendra is smiling and wearing a rose garland. Bobby wrote in the caption, “Love you the most Papa (red heart emojis). Blessed to be your son! (red heart emojis). #HappyBirthday.” Actors Prateik Babbar and Darshan Kumar also left birthday wishes on Bobby's post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharmendra's daughter Esha also shared pictures with him and wrote in the caption on Instagram, “Happy birthday my darling papa (emojis) love you. I pray for you to always be happy, healthy & strong (emojis) I just love you so much (emojis).” Bobby posted red heart emojis on Esha's pictures as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharmendra's nephew and actor Abhay Deol dropped a portrait of Dharmendra on his Instagram Story and captioned it, “Happy birthday to my tayya @aapkadharam whom I lovingly call my papa!”

Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol also shared a picture with Dharmendra and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bade Papa! Stay evergreen and the most wonderful and kindest soul in the world. Love you (emojis).”

Dharmendra's upcoming projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was last seen in director Karan Johar's film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Apart from that, he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film.

He will also be seen in a war drama titled Ikkis. Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film. Ikkis is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exemplary service to the nation. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is yet to get a release date.

He will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's next Apne 2 alongside Sunny, Bobby, and Karan Deol.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON