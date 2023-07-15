Sunny Leone says she used to work with ‘the Dharmas and YRFs’ of adult film industry

Sunny Leone has opened up about her stint in the adult film industry in the West. She said that she worked with the crème de la crème of that industry, and compared it to “the Dharmas and YRFs” in Bollywood. She referred to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, two production houses she's yet to work with in India. (Also Read: Sunny Leone shuns presence of ageism in the industry: I turned 24 this year, not the other way round)

Sunny Leone says she's worked with the best of the adult film industry(Instagram/@sunnyleone)

Sunny was born in a Sikh family in Canada in 1981, and rose to prominence in the US adult entertainment industry in early 2000s. She later quit the industry and relocated to Mumbai in 2011. Her first appearance as an actor in India was as a guest contestant in Bigg Boss 5.

What Sunny said about her adult film career

“The best part (of my adult film career) was that I worked with the best of the best companies. When I mean the best, I can only compare it to the Dharmas and the Yash Rajs here. It was Vivid, it was Penthouse. And that's just something that materialised as time went by. I read every contract. So that the companies that were hiring me got what they wanted, and I got what I wanted. I made sure that I was never being taken advantage of,” Sunny said in a podcast on the YouTube channel BeerBiceps.

She added that since she was cautious, the pace of her trajectory in the industry wasn't as quick as other contenders. But she always insisted on progressing at her pace. “Maybe seeing some other girls’ success and how fast it worked and I had to work harder because I worked at a very slow pace and I wasn’t into some of the things that were happening around me or that wasn’t the step I wanted to take at that moment. But that has been my entire life. I have always had to work twice or thrice as hard. It gets there, where I want it to, but it just takes time. Even now," Sunny said in the same podcast.

Sunny's upcoming film

Sunny's film Kennedy recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. She will be seen sharing screen space with Rahul Bhat in a crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. The Indian release date of the film isn't known yet.

