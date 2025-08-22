Swara Bhasker reacts to backlash over ‘everyone is bisexual’ comment, changes her Twitter bio to ‘girl crush advocate’

Actor Swara Bhasker is facing intense backlash on social media after stating that “all humans are fundamentally bisexual” and revealing she has a crush on Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav. Now, the actor has reacted to the criticism by changing her bio on X, formerly known as Twitter. Swara Bhasker is married to Fahad Ahmad.

Swara reacts

Swara has been under fire on social media since her "we all are bisexuals" comment surfaced on social media, with many criticising her views.

On Friday, Swara took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to acknowledge the buzz and react to it. She posted, “Thought it’s time to change the bio (giggling emoji).”

Her Twitter bio now reads, “Girl crush advocate. Part time actor, full time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine.” The addition of “Girl crush advocate” is a nod to the whole buzz and murmurs on social media after her confession of having a crush on Dimple.

The actor also shared a screenshot of the definition of girl crush, writing, “Honestly… what is the big deal?”

What did Swara Bhasker say

During an interview with Screen, Swara spoke about her view on sexuality. She was accompanied by her husband and politician Fahad Ahmad during the chat. Swara said heterosexuality is an "ideology" that had been thrust on human beings. The interview went live five months back, but Swara's statement surfaced on social media recently and went viral.

"We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexuals, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been (put in us) culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm," Swara said.

In middle of the interview, the host went in to ask who she had a crush on. To which, Swara mentioned the name of Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav. She also said that she met Dimple recently. The actor's comments were met with intense backlash on social media.

More about Swara

Swara along with husband Fahad, is currently seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga—Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. The show is hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. The show features popular celebrity couples and challenges their chemistry by testing and twisting their relationships.

Swara and Fahad registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on 6 January 2023, and publicly announced it with a video on February 16 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, in September 2023.