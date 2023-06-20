‘Sweetness and love’: Rumer Willis shares heartwarming photos of dad Bruce Willis cradling her daughter Louetta

Rumer Willis shared heartwarming photos of her father, 68-year-old Bruce Willis, lovingly cradling her eight-week-old daughter Louetta on Father’s Day. This is the first time Rumer, 34, publicly shared photos of the two together.

The photos show Bruce Willis lovingly holding eight-week-old Louetta (rumerwillis/Instagram)

One of the photos shows Bruce, casually dressed, holding Louetta affectionately. Another photo featured Rumer too, holding her baby as Bruce rested his chin on her head. The slideshow of images also features Rumer’s husband, Derek Thomas.

“Fathers to the old and new,” Rumer wrote in the caption. “Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game….”

Addressing Derek, Rumer wrote, “Happy 1st Father’s Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear. Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces. I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams.”

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after he retired from acting in March 2022 due to a speaking disorder called aphasia. The Willis family said in a statement at the time, “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible,” they said.

