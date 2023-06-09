TMKOC: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal says she saw Ghanshyam Nayak cry on sets many times

Weeks after accusing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producers Asit Kumarr Modi and Sohil Ramani of sexual harassment, actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has revealed more about the alleged workplace harassment on the sets of the popular sitcom.

Ghanshyam Nayak played Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah .

She said that not only her, but also the child actors, who played the Tapu Sena, and late actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played Nattu Kaka, were put through excruciatingly long work hours on set. (Also read: Taarak Mehta’s Monika Bhadoriya calls out Asit Modi for misbehaviour)

Workplace harassment against kids

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mistry revealed that the kids were often made to shoot for the entire night, even when they had exams in school the very next morning. She recalled that once, they shot the entire night till 6 am and then left for their exams at 7 am. It took a toll on not only their exam preparation time, but also their mental and physical health.

Ghanshyam Nayak would often cry on set

She further revealed that Nayak was often seen crying on the sets because he wasn't allowed a day of leave from the extremely demanding shooting schedule. Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka passed away in October 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Previous allegations against producers

Mistry clarified that while she didn't see Modi misbehave with Nayak on set, she clearly remembers Sohil Ramani scolding the senior actor because he asked for a leave.

Last month, when Mistry accused the TMKOC producers of sexual harassment and creating a toxic workplace, she also claimed that she has a lot of dues pending with them after she walked out of the shoot in March. She alleged that Mumbai Police informed her that the producers have responded to her FIR by a counter allegation that she's only trying to extort money from them.

