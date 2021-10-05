Home / Entertainment / Tv / Taarak Mehta's Nattu Kaka Ghanshyam's friend says he wished to die with makeup on
tv

Taarak Mehta's Nattu Kaka Ghanshyam's friend says he wished to die with makeup on

Ghanshyam Nayak died at 77.&nbsp;
Ghanshyam Nayak died at 77. 
Updated on Oct 05, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Nattu Kaka on the show, wanted to die with his make-up on. Ghanshyam was battling cancer and was in a lot of pain since a few months. He died on Sunday. 

According to a leading daily, his friend Abhilash Ghoda has revealed his last conversation with the late actor. Sharing Nayak's last wish, he said that the actor wanted to die with his make up on and work till his last breath. He had expressed his wish after returning from Daman where he joined the Taarak Mehta team for a shoot. He had said on the call, "God has been kind to me the episode has turned out well and has been appreciated." 

Ghanshyam's last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of his several co-stars including Dilip Joshi and Bhavya Gandhi. Show creator Asit Kumar Modi had also attended the funeral. 

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'Nattu Kaka' Ghanshyam Nayak's funeral: Dilip Joshi, Bhavya Gandhi attend

Ghanshyam's co-star Munmun Dutta penned an emotional note on Instagram. She wrote, "His fighting spirit and inspirational words, in the face of adversity, is what I remember the most. He said 2 shlokas in Sanskrit to tell us how his pronunciation is absolutely perfect and clear after recovering from chemo and we gave him a standing ovation on the set. He would always have the best things to say about our set, our unit and our team. It was his second 'HOME'. He would fondly call me 'Dikri' and considered me his daughter. He shared so much laughter with all of us. I fondly remember him sharing his struggle stories from his younger days."

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah dilip joshi
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out