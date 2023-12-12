Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma are a sight to behold as they attend Randeep Hooda's wedding reception. Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma remain inseparable at events and parties and looked very much in love at Randeep Hooda's wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday. The couple were twinning in black and posed hand in hand for the paparazzi. Vijay was also spotted patiently waiting for Tamannaah to pose solo at the reception. Also read: Randeep Hooda wears black, Lin Laishram stuns in red at reception in Mumbai

Tamannaah and Vijay pose as a couple

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma at Randeep Hooda's wedding reception.

Tamannaah looked resplendent in a black floral saree with a matching blouse. She completed the look with jhumkas and bright red lips and had her hair tied in a bun. Vijay was in a black suit. A video shows the two of them posing together and Tamannaah posing solo as well.

Fans react to Tamannaah and Vijay's video

A fan commented on a paparazzo video, “no one thought this pair will be that hot.” Another wrote, “They should now get married so beautiful yaar.” One more wrote, “The couple we didn’t need but deserve.” “Such a beautiful and gorgeous couple,” gushed yet another fan.

A fan also stood up for Vijay as some tried to troll him for dating the gorgeous Tamannaah. “Woh langoor nehi hai woh true gentleman hai after all kinds of grey characters he has done in the movie isliye usko mila aur joh bol rahe woh langoor hai (he is not a monkey, he is a true gentleman. He has done all kinds of grey characters in the movies and that's why he's got her. Those who are trolling him are monkeys).”

Taking to her Instagram, Tamannaah also shared some stunning pictures of herself in the floral saree. Among others at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception were Urvashi Rautela, Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Hasleen Kaur.

Vijay and Tamannaah have been together ever since they shot for Sujoy Ghosh's short in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. The two continue to be spotted together at public events. Vijay will next be seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak and will also make his Tamil film debut with Suriya's next. Tamannaah has a Hindi film tited Vedaa and a Tamil film in her kitty.

