5 unique ways Vijay's fans created viral moments for TVK in lead-up to Tamil Nadu elections: From robots to nail art

Tamil Nadu has had its share of actor-politicians with MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa even becoming Chief Ministers of the state. However, what MGR and Jayalalithaa didn’t have during their time was the power of social media. Sivakarthikeyan was not kidding when he told the press after casting his vote on Thursday, “For the first time, social media's sway has been influential in an election.” ET reported that voter turnout crossed 70% by 3 PM. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Trisha Krishnan urges citizens to vote; Vijay, Ajith, Rajinikanth, spotted at polling booths)

Vijay saw massive support from fans throughout his campaigning for TVK. (Pic credit: Kiransa)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From viral videos of his rallies to kolam and nail art, and even holograms, Vijay’s fans and cadres utilised every means at their disposal to ensure all eyes were on their favourite star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ahead of the elections. Here are five unique ways fans celebrated Vijay’s run-up to the election, though whether all this exposure translates into votes is a conversation for another day.

Using holograms and robots for campaigning

Vijay conducted massive roadshows and rallies throughout TN for months, but there were only so many places he could visit. In the actor's absence, his cadres used everything from holograms to robots to capture the populace's attention. One campaigner in Kumbakonam was accompanied by a hologram of Vijay delivering a speech.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} There was a similar situation in Coimbatore as TVK cadres dressed in white with scarves in yellow and red – the party’s colours. Accompanying them was a robot that greeted everyone and grabbed attention, getting the job done in the lead-up to the elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was a similar situation in Coimbatore as TVK cadres dressed in white with scarves in yellow and red – the party’s colours. Accompanying them was a robot that greeted everyone and grabbed attention, getting the job done in the lead-up to the elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lookalike campaigns for Vijay

NDTV reported that 35-year-old stage dancer Vijay Madhi, who has worked as a Vijay lookalike for 15 years now, campaigned for the TVK in Kolathur. He told the publication, “Everybody is looking at me as Vijay's brother. I also want him to consider me as his brother when I stand next to him.” He also stated that people often mistook him for Vijay and asked for his autograph and pictures wherever he went.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Jyotika turns up at polling booth with Suriya for Tamil Nadu elections after getting trolled for ‘vote online’ comment)

TVK mehendi to nail art

Not ones to be left behind, the creatives were also having a ball while showing their love for TVK and Vijay ahead of the elections. From making whistle-shaped mehendi designs to represent his party symbol to making red and yellow-coloured nail art with Vijay’s face on it, they seem to have done it all.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans even sold sarees with Vijay’s face printed all over them, in party colours, to show support for the TVK chief in their own way.

Whistle kolams galore

While campaigning, Vijay urged his followers to draw whistle-shaped kolam (rangoli) in front of their homes to show their support. “I have a small request to my mothers, sisters, both elder and younger. Please draw the whistle kolam in front of your homes as a gesture of support for me,” he said. Not just that, he even rolled up his sleeves and got down to business, drawing a kolam with the women who taught him how to draw it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Viral moments with gifts

If there’s one thing that has been consistent with Vijay, it has been the love that has been showered on him by fans that he happily reciprocated. From widening his arms to making heart symbols, the actor-politician has done it all, generating viral moments. A newly-married couple came to meet him right after their wedding, and he happily obliged. No gift was too small for him – be it a packet of pori urundai (puffed rice and jaggery balls) or a colourful umbrella. All were received with love and tucked away with care.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Even after the elections, actor Trisha Krishnan, who's rumoured to be in a relationship with Vijay, ensured the interest in him did not wane by posting a picture of her inked finger with a song from their 2004 hit film Ghilli. Fans believe it's not hard to guess who she voted for.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON