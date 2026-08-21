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94-year-old veteran actor Sowcar Janaki dies after hospitalisation in Chennai, confirms Nassar

Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki was hospitalised in Chennai due to ill health and actor Kayal Devaraj shared the news on social media.

Updated on: Aug 21, 2026, 14:41:34 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki has died after being hospitalised and being in the ICU following falling ill due to old age. Nadigar Sangam President Nassar confirmed the news. Recently, actor Kayal Devaraj shared the news of her hospitalisation on his social media and gave an update on her health. Nadigar Sangam members visited the actor during her hospitalisation.

Sowcar Janaki dies after hospitalisation

Sowcar Janaki is known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.
Sowcar Janaki is known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

Nassar informed the press via a statement that Janaki died on August 21 at the age of 94 following brief hospitalisation. “Legendary star Sowcar Janaki (94) passed away. Her mortal remains will be placed at Centoph Road, Teyampet, from 5 PM,” read his statement. She died at 1:59 PM on Friday.

Recently, Kayal shared that Janaki has been hospitalised at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. He wrote, “#SowcarJanaki August 19th. Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki (aged 94) has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, due to ill health. She is currently receiving intensive medical care.”

He also stated that Nassar and other Nadigar Sangam members visited her. “On behalf of the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam), President Nassar and actors Soundararaja and Hemachandran visited her in person to inquire about her well-being. #Hospitalized #KauveryHospital #NadigarSangam #Nasser,” wrote the actor.

About Sowcar Janaki

In 1950, Janaki debuted in cinema with the Telugu film Shavukaru, directed by LV Prasad. Her Tamil debut was in 1952 with the film Valayapathi, directed by TR Sundaram. Janaki has, through the years, acted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. In 1959, she would feature alongside Dr Rajkumar in Kannada cinema’s first pan-India movie, Mahishasura Mardini. Her debut in the language was with the 1954 film Devakannika. Her Malayalam debut came much later with the 1964 film School Master.

Her younger sister, Krishna Kumari, and her granddaughter, Vaishnavi Aravind, followed in her footsteps, becoming actors. After a long career in films, Janaki ventured into television with the 1991 Doordarshan show Oorarinda Rahasyam in Tamil. Her last TV show was the 2013 Telugu serial Varudhini Parinayam on Zee Telugu. Janaki most recently starred in the 2023 Telugu film Anni Manchi Sakunamule, directed by Nandini Reddy, and in the 2020 Tamil parody film Biskoth, directed by R Kannan. In 2022, she received a Padma Shri for her contribution to cinema.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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