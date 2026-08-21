94-year-old veteran actor Sowcar Janaki dies after hospitalisation in Chennai, confirms Nassar

Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki has died after being hospitalised and being in the ICU following falling ill due to old age. Nadigar Sangam President Nassar confirmed the news. Recently, actor Kayal Devaraj shared the news of her hospitalisation on his social media and gave an update on her health. Nadigar Sangam members visited the actor during her hospitalisation.

Sowcar Janaki dies after hospitalisation

Sowcar Janaki is known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

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Nassar informed the press via a statement that Janaki died on August 21 at the age of 94 following brief hospitalisation. “Legendary star Sowcar Janaki (94) passed away. Her mortal remains will be placed at Centoph Road, Teyampet, from 5 PM,” read his statement. She died at 1:59 PM on Friday.

Recently, Kayal shared that Janaki has been hospitalised at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. He wrote, “#SowcarJanaki August 19th. Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki (aged 94) has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, due to ill health. She is currently receiving intensive medical care.”

He also stated that Nassar and other Nadigar Sangam members visited her. “On behalf of the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam), President Nassar and actors Soundararaja and Hemachandran visited her in person to inquire about her well-being. #Hospitalized #KauveryHospital #NadigarSangam #Nasser,” wrote the actor.

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About Sowcar Janaki

{{^usCountry}} Born as Sankaramanchi Janaki in a Kannada-speaking family in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, Janaki was married off as a minor by her family. She used to work as a radio jockey at Aakashavani Madras (All India Radio). In 1947, she was married off to Sankaramanchi Srinivasa Rao. She sat for her matriculation exams while pregnant and later graduated from Gauhati University in Assam. She has two daughters and a son, Yagna Prabha Koty, Venkataramana Sankaramanchi, and Sachi Rao. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born as Sankaramanchi Janaki in a Kannada-speaking family in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, Janaki was married off as a minor by her family. She used to work as a radio jockey at Aakashavani Madras (All India Radio). In 1947, she was married off to Sankaramanchi Srinivasa Rao. She sat for her matriculation exams while pregnant and later graduated from Gauhati University in Assam. She has two daughters and a son, Yagna Prabha Koty, Venkataramana Sankaramanchi, and Sachi Rao. {{/usCountry}}

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In 1950, Janaki debuted in cinema with the Telugu film Shavukaru, directed by LV Prasad. Her Tamil debut was in 1952 with the film Valayapathi, directed by TR Sundaram. Janaki has, through the years, acted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. In 1959, she would feature alongside Dr Rajkumar in Kannada cinema’s first pan-India movie, Mahishasura Mardini. Her debut in the language was with the 1954 film Devakannika. Her Malayalam debut came much later with the 1964 film School Master.

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Her younger sister, Krishna Kumari, and her granddaughter, Vaishnavi Aravind, followed in her footsteps, becoming actors. After a long career in films, Janaki ventured into television with the 1991 Doordarshan show Oorarinda Rahasyam in Tamil. Her last TV show was the 2013 Telugu serial Varudhini Parinayam on Zee Telugu. Janaki most recently starred in the 2023 Telugu film Anni Manchi Sakunamule, directed by Nandini Reddy, and in the 2020 Tamil parody film Biskoth, directed by R Kannan. In 2022, she received a Padma Shri for her contribution to cinema.