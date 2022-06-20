Actor Vedhika tests positive for Covid-19, requests fans to mask up: 'Please don’t underestimate the symptoms'

Multilingual actor Vedhika announced on Monday that she has contracted Covid-19. Sharing the news on Twitter, she said that she has been having a very ‘high fever’ for the past two days. Vedhika also requested her fans to ‘mask up’. Also Read: Vir Das tests positive for Covid-19 before Gujarat show: ‘Woke up with symptoms’

Sharing a note on Twitter, Vedhika captioned it, “Who all are going to mask up? Especially for the sake of elderly people around and those with comorbidities." Her note reads, “Unfortunately I am down with Covid for the first time. Not all people face mild symptoms. I have had high fever which has been coming n going for a couple days now. Please don’t underestimate the symptoms, not worth being sick with terrible body aches and high fever. (Over 103 F). Also, pls don't believe that if you have contracted it once then you will not get reinfected again.”

“I know people who have got reinfected within a month to couple months. So, pls don't delude yourself. It is better to be safe than sorry. MASK up even if you are meeting one person or 100 people for you and for your loved ones' sake. I am better today. I will be fine soon. Much love. Stay safe,” she added.

Vedhika, a well-known actor in the South, shot to fame with her breakthrough performance as Angamma in Bala’s National Award-winning period film Paradesi, for which she earned critical acclaim and awards. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film The Body. The film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

India on Monday logged 12,781 fresh Covid-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,33,09,473, while the daily positivity rate went past 4 per cent after 130 days, according to Union health ministry data.

