Aishwarya Arjun, Umapathy Ramaiah marry in a traditional ceremony in Chennai. See pics

Actor Arjun Sarja’s daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, and actor-director Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy Ramaiah are married. The couple, who have dated for a couple of years, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chennai on June 10. (Also Read: Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah's pre-wedding pictures are all about love) Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah got married on June 10.

Aishwarya, Umapathy married

Aishwarya and Umapathy took to Instagram to share pictures of their wedding and announce their marriage. “10.06.2024,” wrote the couple, with evil eye and sparkle emojis. Aishwarya looked radiant in a traditional red and gold pattu saree, while Umapathy opted for an ivory dhoti set.

The couple shared playful pictures of Umapathy tying the taali (sacred thread), Aishwarya trying to garland Umapathy, and a picture of both of them trying to find a ring in a water pot. The wedding ceremony was between 9-10 am at Anjanasuta Sri Yoganjaneyaswamy Mandir in Chennai.

Aishwarya and Umapathy met on the reality show Survivor Tamil in 2021, which was hosted by her father, Arjun. After dating, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 28, 2023.

The pre-wedding festivities

The haldi, mehendi and sangeet festivities took place at Arjun’s residence in Chennai from June 7. Aishwarya wore a simple white kurta for the haldi and switched to a vibrant yellow outfit for the mehendi. Umapathy opted for a black sherwani for the occasion.

The couple looked happy in pictures that found their way online, as did Arjun, who kept showering his daughter with kisses. The haldi and mehendi took place in June 7 and the sangeet took place on June 8. Vishal also attended the sangeet, so did other celebs. The couple will host a wedding reception on June 14 at Leela Palace.

Aishwarya, Umapathy’s work

Aishwarya debuted in 2013 with Pattathu Yaanai, directed by Boopathy Pandian. She was last seen in the 2018 film Prema Baraha, a Tamil-Kannada bilingual directed by Arjun. Aishwarya was supposed to debut in Telugu in her father’s directorial but the film seems to have been put on hold. Umapathy debuted in 2016 with Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay. He was last seen in the 2021 film Thanne Vandi, which saw his father in a supporting role.