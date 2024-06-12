 Aishwarya Arjun, Umapathy Ramaiah marry in a traditional ceremony in Chennai. See pics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aishwarya Arjun, Umapathy Ramaiah marry in a traditional ceremony in Chennai. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 12, 2024 02:15 PM IST

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah will host a wedding reception in Chennai on June 14. They began their pre-wedding festivities from June 7.

Actor Arjun Sarja’s daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, and actor-director Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy Ramaiah are married. The couple, who have dated for a couple of years, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chennai on June 10. (Also Read: Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah's pre-wedding pictures are all about love)

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah got married on June 10.
Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah got married on June 10.

Aishwarya, Umapathy married

Aishwarya and Umapathy took to Instagram to share pictures of their wedding and announce their marriage. “10.06.2024,” wrote the couple, with evil eye and sparkle emojis. Aishwarya looked radiant in a traditional red and gold pattu saree, while Umapathy opted for an ivory dhoti set.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The couple shared playful pictures of Umapathy tying the taali (sacred thread), Aishwarya trying to garland Umapathy, and a picture of both of them trying to find a ring in a water pot. The wedding ceremony was between 9-10 am at Anjanasuta Sri Yoganjaneyaswamy Mandir in Chennai.

Aishwarya and Umapathy met on the reality show Survivor Tamil in 2021, which was hosted by her father, Arjun. After dating, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 28, 2023.

The pre-wedding festivities

The haldi, mehendi and sangeet festivities took place at Arjun’s residence in Chennai from June 7. Aishwarya wore a simple white kurta for the haldi and switched to a vibrant yellow outfit for the mehendi. Umapathy opted for a black sherwani for the occasion.

The couple looked happy in pictures that found their way online, as did Arjun, who kept showering his daughter with kisses. The haldi and mehendi took place in June 7 and the sangeet took place on June 8. Vishal also attended the sangeet, so did other celebs. The couple will host a wedding reception on June 14 at Leela Palace.

Aishwarya, Umapathy’s work

Aishwarya debuted in 2013 with Pattathu Yaanai, directed by Boopathy Pandian. She was last seen in the 2018 film Prema Baraha, a Tamil-Kannada bilingual directed by Arjun. Aishwarya was supposed to debut in Telugu in her father’s directorial but the film seems to have been put on hold. Umapathy debuted in 2016 with Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay. He was last seen in the 2021 film Thanne Vandi, which saw his father in a supporting role.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Aishwarya Arjun, Umapathy Ramaiah marry in a traditional ceremony in Chennai. See pics
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On