Aishwarya Rajesh’s Boomika, a horror-thriller that unfolds in a forest, will premiere on August 23. Watch

Streaming giant Netflix on Monday unveiled the trailer of Aishwarya Rajesh starrer and upcoming Tamil thriller, Boomika. They went on to announce that the film, about the battle between humankind and nature, premieres August 23 worldwide.

Produced by Karthik Subbaraj and directed by Rathindran Prasad, the film features Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.

Going by the visuals, Boomika looks like a horror-thriller that unfolds in a forest. It hints at being a thriller that talks about the dangerous consequences of a man-made disaster.

The film was completed long back. However, its release was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Boomika will have a simultaneous premiere on Netflix as well as Star Vijay.

Boomika stars Vidhu, Pavel Navaneethan, Madhuri, Surya Ganapathy, Ayaan Abhishek and Avantika Vandanapu. It will be director Rathindran Prasad’s second film after his yet unreleased debut Tamil film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai, which featured Abhay Deol in a key role.

Rathindran directed a segment in the recently released Netflix’s Tamil anthology Navarasa. He made a short on the emotion of fear, and it featured Siddharth and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead.

Aishwarya Rajesh, meanwhile, was recently seen in Tamil thriller Thittam Irandu, in which she played a cop who investigates the mysterious disappearance of her childhood friend. The film skipped theatres released directly on Sony Liv.