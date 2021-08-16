Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Aishwarya Rajesh’s Boomika, a horror-thriller that unfolds in a forest, will premiere on August 23. Watch
tamil cinema

Aishwarya Rajesh’s Boomika, a horror-thriller that unfolds in a forest, will premiere on August 23. Watch

Boomika, starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, will have a simultaneous premiere on Netflix as well as Star Vijay.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Aishwarya Rajesh in Boomika.

Streaming giant Netflix on Monday unveiled the trailer of Aishwarya Rajesh starrer and upcoming Tamil thriller, Boomika. They went on to announce that the film, about the battle between humankind and nature, premieres August 23 worldwide.

Produced by Karthik Subbaraj and directed by Rathindran Prasad, the film features Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.

Going by the visuals, Boomika looks like a horror-thriller that unfolds in a forest. It hints at being a thriller that talks about the dangerous consequences of a man-made disaster.

The film was completed long back. However, its release was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Boomika will have a simultaneous premiere on Netflix as well as Star Vijay.

Boomika stars Vidhu, Pavel Navaneethan, Madhuri, Surya Ganapathy, Ayaan Abhishek and Avantika Vandanapu. It will be director Rathindran Prasad’s second film after his yet unreleased debut Tamil film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai, which featured Abhay Deol in a key role.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor shares first pic with husband Karan Boolani from wedding, says she was nervous despite dating 12 years

Rathindran directed a segment in the recently released Netflix’s Tamil anthology Navarasa. He made a short on the emotion of fear, and it featured Siddharth and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead.

Aishwarya Rajesh, meanwhile, was recently seen in Tamil thriller Thittam Irandu, in which she played a cop who investigates the mysterious disappearance of her childhood friend. The film skipped theatres released directly on Sony Liv.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rajesh netflix tamil film industry

Related Stories

music

Aditya Narayan won't 'take it kindly if people try to discourage' Indian Idol 12 contestants: 'Respect seniors but...'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 04:22 PM IST
bollywood

Rhea Kapoor shares first pic with husband Karan Boolani from wedding, says she was nervous despite dating 12 years

UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 03:55 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch

Karate kid enthusiastically recites student creed, old video goes viral again
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP