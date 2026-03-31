Ajith Kumar cooks special biryani for FC Madras football club, wife Shalini teases him playfully. Watch

In the video, Ajith was seen adding the spices and making sure all the ingrediants were there for the recipe. The actor put the spices in a huge container for the biriyani, and added the meat after a while. The rest of the team looked on as Ajith continued to prepare the dish. At that moment, Shalini joined him and acted just like a supervisor, asking, "Have you made it as I told you?" This left Ajith and everyone around them in splits.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini came together to celebrate the FC Madras Football Club, and even cooked biriyani for the players. The fan club of the actor has now shared a video of him preparing the meal, but it is his light-hearted moment with Shalini that has everyone giggling. (Also read: Ajith Kumar credits wife Shalini for his success after Padma Bhushan honour: ‘She sacrificed a lot, took a backseat’ )

About Ajith's family, recent career Ajith proposed to Shalini in 1999, and they tied the knot in April 2000 in Chennai. They have two children: Anoushka (born in 2008) and Aadvik (born in 2015).

Ajith made his acting debut in the 1990 Tamil film En Veedu En Kanavar. His first lead role was in the Telugu film Prema Pusthakam. He was recently seen in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. The actor has yet to announce any upcoming projects.

Shalini is a child actor who was also popular as a lead actor before she retired after marrying Ajith. She is well-known for starring in films like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku as a child and Alai Payuthey and Kannukkul Nilavu as a lead. Her last film was the 2001 film Piriyadha Varam Vendum.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Ajith was stranded in Dubai due to the travel disruption in the UAE following the sudden escalation of the Israel-US-Iran conflict. The actor was in Abu Dhabi for rigorous training ahead of his next racing event. It was said that he was unable to fly back to Chennai as flights out of Dubai were suspended due to regional tensions. At that time, his manager confirmed that he is safe and in good health.