Ajith Kumar credits wife Shalini for his success after Padma Bhushan honour: ‘She sacrificed a lot, took a backseat’

Actor Ajith Kumar received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. In an interview with India Today, the actor credited his wife, Shalini Ajith, for his success, talking about the ‘sacrifices’ she made to help him reach where he is today. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan congratulates Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar for their Padma Bhushan: ‘Wish you many more milestones’) Tamil actors Ajith Kumar and Shalini have been married for 25 years now.

Ajith Kumar credits wife Shalini for his success

Ajith was asked about the Padma Bhushan, and he had a long list of people, including his family, fans, manager Suresh Chandra, and more. He said, “I am grateful to my family for their support. Shalini…she made so many sacrifices. She’s been my pillar; I’m extremely grateful to the universe. Everyone who has been with me through some great difficult times. And my fans who have given me unconditional love through good days and bad days. Things have been good, so I hope it remains this way.”

Bringing the topic back to crediting Shalini for his success, he added, “I am not trying to sound politically correct here. I mean it in every sense. She was very popular and was loved by the people. And for her to just you know…take a backseat. There were times when my decisions have probably not been the right decisions. But she still stood by me, not discouraging me, and standing by my side during the tough times. She deserves a lot of credit for everything I have achieved in my life.”

About Ajith Kumar and Shalini

Shalini is a child actor who was also popular as a lead actor before she retired after marrying Ajith. She is well-known for starring in films like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku as a child and Alai Payuthey and Kannukkul Nilavu as a lead.

Her last film was the 2001 film Piriyadha Varam Vendum. She married Ajith in 2000, and they have two children. Ajith, who began acting in 1990 with En Veedu En Kanavar, has gained success through the years. He was most recently seen in Good Bad Ugly.