Pawan Kalyan congratulates Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar for their Padma Bhushan: ‘Wish you many more milestones’

On Monday, numerous personalities from art, medicine, and business received Padma awards from President Droupadi Murmu. Balakrishna and Ajith Kumar received the Padma Bhushan for their contributions to cinema, and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM-actor Pawan Kalyan wrote heartfelt notes to congratulate them. (Also Read: Padma Awards 2025: Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar, Arijit Singh, Shekhar Kapur receive award from President Droupadi Murmu) Balakrishna and Ajith Kumar received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Pawan Kalyan congratulates Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar

Pawan posted pictures of Balakrishna and Ajith receiving their Padma Bhushan from the President of India on his X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated them. For Balakrishna, he wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Hindupur MLA and actor Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna for receiving the Padma Bhushan award. He holds a special place in the Telugu film industry. His hold over dainika purana and janapada is impressive. I wish Shri Balakrishna reaches more milestones in public service and art.

He also posted a note for Ajith in Telugu and Tamil: “Heartfelt congratulations to Mr Ajith on receiving the Padma Bhushan award. Popular actor Mr Ajith garu has made a variety of films, pleasing the audience with his family films and love stories. He made a special mark for himself in terms of style. He excels as a Formula 2 racer as well. I wish him more success as an actor and a racer.”

Balakrishna on receiving Padma Bhushan

Balakrishna spoke to ANI after receiving the honour and reflected on his career. He said, “I am overjoyed...I am thankful to my fans. I also thank the Government of India. In 50 years of my career, my work as an MLA, my hospital is one of the five big hospitals in the country, and this is a matter of great joy. I thank everyone."

He added that many people believed he should've gotten the award earlier and said, “People told me that I should have been awarded the Padma award much earlier, but I told them that the timing is right because I gave four hit films, it has been 15 years since I became the Chairman of Cancer Hospital, and I have completed 50 years as an actor.”