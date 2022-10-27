Ajith Kumar, wife Shalini’s pics from Diwali party wow fans: ‘Most beautiful couple of Tamil cinema’

Actor Ajith Kumar, who recently completed shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Thunivu and went on a biking expedition to Thailand, celebrated Diwali with his family. Pictures of Ajith with his wife Shalini from their Diwali celebration have surfaced on social media and have gotten their fans excited. Also read: Ajith Kumar explores Thailand on biking trip after completing Thunivu shoot, fans love his ‘boss’ avatar

Ajith and Shalini married on April 24, 2000, after which she retired from films. She was seen predominantly in Malayalam and Tamil cinema before she left films. Ajith’s brother-in-law and actor Richard Rishi, who was also part of the Diwali celebration, took to Twitter to share some pictures from the festivities.

Sharing a picture of Ajith and Shalini, Richard wrote, “Happy Diwali”. Commenting on the photo, one fan described the pair as “so charming”. Another fan wrote, “Evergreen couple”. One more comment read, “Most beautiful couple of Tamil cinema”. Richard also shared a picture with his sisters Shalini and Shamili in an Instagram post.

Ajith recently completed touring several parts of north India on his bike. He rode through Kargil, Leh, Ladakh, Jammu, Srinagar, Manali, Rishikesh, and Haridwar among other places. After finishing his biking trip, Ajith went to Bangkok to complete the remaining portion of Thunivu, which is gearing up for release on the Pongal festival next year. This project marks his third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor.

Recently, Boney Kapoor confirmed that Manju Warrier has been signed opposite Ajith Kumar in the film. A few months ago, Boney took to Twitter to share a glimpse of Ajith’s look from the project and fans wanted to know if Ajith was playing a negative character. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Prep mode on AK61 (sic)”. Boney Kapoor forayed into Tamil industry with the Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai, which starred Ajith in the role originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

