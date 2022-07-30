Ajith Kumar wins four gold medals at Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship, fans call him 'real hero off screen too'

Ajith Kumar participated in the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship held in Trichy recently. The popular actor bagged four gold and two bronze medals at the event, earning praise from fans on social media. Pictures of Ajith from the event were widely shared on social media, a day earlier, with many appreciating the actor for trying his hand at new things. The 51-year-old has been known to follow his passions outside films and has participated in Formula Two racing as well in the past. Also read: Ajith Kumar goes on bike trip across Europe. See pics

The 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship were held at the Trichy Rifle Club earlier this week. Ajith participated in multiple individual and team events at the meet, winning gold medals in CFP Master men’s team, Standard pistol master men’s team (NR), Standard pistol master men’s team (ISSF), and 50m FP master men’s team events. He also won two bronze medals – in 50m FP men’s team and Standard pistol men’s team events.

The medals won by Ajith Kumar at the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship.

Fans were all praise for the actor’s commitment to the sport as well as his skill. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared Ajith’s results and a pic from the event and wrote, “He is one actor who never fails to follow his passion. The star excels both in reel and real life.” A fan commented, “Some are heroes on screen. But Thala Ajith is real hero off screen too.” Another fan tweeted, “Be it racing or shooting, he is always number one.” Several fans noted how it was praiseworthy that Ajith is winning medals at this level in his 50s. It should be noted that all four of the actor’s gold medals came in the senior-age group category called the masters. He won two bronze medals, however, in the open competition.

Ajith isn’t the first Indian actor to compete at the highest level in shooting. Back in 2011, Nana Patekar participated in the National Shooting Championship at the age of 61, and had won medals in state competitions earlier. However, Ajith has more diverse achievements. In 2003, he participated in Formula BMW Asia Championship, finishing 12th over the season. In 2010, he returned to racing, participating in the FIA Formula Two Championship, the feeder series to F1 World Championship. Ajith was last seen onscreen in the Tamil film Valimai, a box office success with total earnings of over ₹200 crore.

