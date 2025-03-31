Ajith Kumar's son Aadvik looks thrilled to receive pat on head from football idol Ronaldinho Gaúcho. Watch

Actor Ajith Kumar’s son Aadvik recently met his football idol, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, in Chennai. His mom, former actor Shalini Ajith Kumar, posted a sweet video on her Instagram of Aadvik looking thrilled when he received a pat on the head from the Brazilian footballer. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar drenched in champagne by teammates after their win at 12H Mugello. Watch) Ajith Kumar's son Aadvik was all smiles as he posed for pictures with Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

Ajith Kumar’s son meets Ronaldinho Gaúcho

Shalini posted a sweet video of Aadvik and a few other young boys posing for a picture with Ronaldinho. At the end of the video, the football player notices Aadvik and gives him a pat on the head even as his security pulls him away. Sharing it, Shalini wrote, “The moment my son met his idol… and received a blessing that will stay with him forever. Grateful beyond words! #DreamsComeTrue.”

The paparazzi also captured videos of Aadvik looking excited as he waited with his friends to meet Ronaldinho. In the video, he can also be seen talking to his mom and friends before being let in. The duo met at the India vs Brazil football match that took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The match between Brazil Legends and India All Stars was organised by the Football Plus Soccer Academy and Brazil Soccer Academy.

This is not the first time Aadvik has attended a football match. When Ajith was shooting for Good Bad Ugly in Spain, Shalini and Aadvik attended a Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga match at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Ajith Kumar’s recent work

Ajith starred in Thunivu in 2023 and Vidaamuyarchi in 2025. Both films received lukewarm reviews and box office response. However, expectations are high for his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly with director Adhik Ravichandran. The film, which will be released on April 10, also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.