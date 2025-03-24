Ajith Kumar drenched in champagne by teammates after their win at 12H Mugello. Watch

Actor-racer Ajith Kumar and his team placed third at the 12H Mugello race in Italy over the weekend. They celebrated the win on the podium by popping champagne, and Ajith’s teammates drenched him in it during the revelry, making him smile. (Also Read: Raghu Ram says crew was shocked when he called Ajith Kumar by name on Good Bad Ugly set: ‘Told me it was disrespectful') Ajith Kumar couldn't help but grin as he celebrated the win with his teammates.

Ajith Kumar drenched in champagne

Ajith’s team posted a video from when Ajith Kumar Racing Team took the podium to celebrate. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Victory in style! Team @Akracingoffl shines at the 12H Mugello, Italy, celebrating a fantastic podium finish! Kudos to @fabian_fdx89, @mathdetry, and @BasKoetenRacing for their stellar performance on the track!”

The video shows fans cheering for Ajith as he holds the Indian flag and takes the podium with his teammates. Some of his fans even wore custom-made T-shirts to cheer him on. After the winning teams showed off their trophies, they popped champagne. Ajith’s team playfully drenched him in champagne, even putting some down the back of his driving gear. The actor, though, needed some help popping his bottle, and once it was opened, he gleefully got back at his teammates.

His racing team also posted pictures of their revelry on Instagram, writing, “That’s another podium for Ajith Kumar Racing in Europe for the @24hseries 12h of Mugello. P3 in the 992 AM category for our 3 lions. Next stop Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium for the 12h of Spa.” and “The warm up are over. The real prowl starts.”

Recent work

Ajith recently returned to racing, formed his own team, and has been competing professionally. The actor-driver has had a few crashes during practice runs, with his car even flipping over in Spain recently. He has, however, managed to stay focused and even stepped back in some categories to ensure his team wins.

As for films, Ajith was last seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi, which was released in February of this year. The film, which also starred Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regena Cassandrra in the lead roles, received lukewarm reviews. He will soon star in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, which also stars Trisha. While there are rumours that he will also star in a film directed by Dhanush, confirmation is awaited.