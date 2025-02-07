Vignesh Shivan reviews Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan's Vidaamuyarchi: ‘Keeps you hooked first to last frame’

Magizh Thirumeni’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Vidaamuyarchi was released in theatres on Thursday. Director Vignesh Shivan was all praise in his review of the film that he posted on Instagram. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar and Trisha film opens at ₹22 crore, earns less than Thunivu) Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in a still from Vidaamuyarchi.

Vignesh Shivan reviews Vidaamuyarchi

Vignesh posted on Instagram stories that Vidaamuyarchi was like ‘solving a puzzle’ with Ajith carrying the film with his performance. He wrote, “#vidaamuyarchi such an intense thriller! Like solving a puzzle keeps you hooked from the first to the last frame!! AK sir’s screen presence, his suave carries the entire film in his shoulders! From The realistic risky action to the last scene emotion he Plays the character so honestly! So genuine and yet u can’t stop whistling Everytime he walks with some scintillating score from the king @anirudhofficial! (sic)”

He also praised the director and the rest of the crew for making a film by international standards, praising the rest of the cast’s performances also. “#magizhthirumeni sir makes the screenplay so tight and the way the shots and consistency has been maintained in a very tough terrain proves the amount of hardwork!! Credits to Omprakash sir, Nirav sir for making the film look sooo good! Truly international standard! Excellent performances from Trisha, Regina, arjun, Aarav and everyone! Kudos for a grand success #lycaproductions, (sic)” read his post.

A screengrab of Vignesh Shivan's Instagram stories.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi shows a man out on a rescue mission after his wife is kidnapped by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. The Tamil adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown went on floors in 2023. Filming was wrapped up by 2024, and it was initially slated for release during Pongal. After the postponement, it hit screens on February 6 and received mixed reviews from critics and fans. According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹22 crore net in India on its opening day.