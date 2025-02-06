Trisha Krishnan, Regena Cassandrra watch Vidaamuyarchi's first-day first-show in theatre with fans. Watch

Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, was released in theatres on February 6. Trisha and Regena Cassandrra (formerly Regina Cassandra) were spotted watching the film's first-day first-show with fans at a theatre in Chennai. (Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi movie review: Ajith Kumar’s underplayed performance elevates this offbeat road thriller) Regena Cassandrra and Trisha Krishnan caught Vidaamuyarchi's first day first show.

Trisha Krishnan, Regena Cassandrra catch FDFS

Vidaamuyarchi was released in theatres to much fanfare, and it looks like the film’s cast wanted to get a taste of that. The proprietor of Vettri Theatres in Chennai posted a video showing fans celebrating the film’s release and Trisha recording their cheers. Sharing the video they wrote, “Welcome #Thalaivi @trishtrashers & @ReginaCassandra to the FDFS vibes of #Vettri Chennai. #VidaaMuyarchi with the crew @LycaProductions.”

Regena also posted some videos on her Instagram stories, celebrating the film’s release. The first video sees her cutting a cake a day ahead of the film’s release. Another shows her peeking from a window at the theatre and dancing along as fans dance outside the theatre. She also posted a selfie clicked with Trisha, Ramya Subramanian and a few other friends.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. It tells the story of a man who sets out on a rescue mission after his wife is kidnapped by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. The film went on floors in 2023 and was wrapped up by 2024 before Ajith pursued his racing career. Initially scheduled for release during Pongal, the film’s release was postponed. It received mixed reviews from critics and fans.

Ajith will soon star in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. He has yet to announce any other upcoming projects as he’s busy with Ajith Kumar Racing. Trisha, who also stars in Good Bad Ugly, will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and Suriya’s yet-to-be-titled Surya 45 by RJ Balaji. She will also star in the Malayalam film Ram. Regena will star in Gopichand Malineni’s Jaat and Rashik Khan’s Section 108 in Hindi and Don Sandy’s Flashback in Tamil.