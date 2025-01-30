Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Regina Cassandra spills beans on Bollywood's acceptability of South actors: 'Now, they don't have a choice'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 30, 2025 05:01 PM IST

Regina Cassandra admitted that Bollywood initially may not have accepted South actors, but now they have no choice but to embrace their talent.

Earlier, there was a clear demarcation between South and North Indian films. But, in recent years, Bollywood has seen an increasing influx of South actors. Numerous South Indian films have seen immense success with great audience acceptability. Slowly, the stardom of these South actors was accepted, and they began to be seen in Hindi films.

Regina Cassandra revealed how Bollywood initially looked down upon South actors by being 'snooty', but now when South films are becoming hit, Bollywood has no choice.
Regina Cassandra revealed how Bollywood initially looked down upon South actors by being 'snooty', but now when South films are becoming hit, Bollywood has no choice.

This fluid intermingling demonstrated how two very different movie industries came together as actors began to collaborate.

However according to South Indian actor Regina Cassandra, this welcoming acceptance hasn’t always been the norm. The actor opened up on CNN-News 18 Showsha, where she revealed about the previous perception of South Indian actors in Bollywood.

Bollywood was ‘snooty’

In the Showsha interview, when Regina was asked how welcoming Bollywood is of South actors, she said, “Now, they don’t have a choice. Before… pretty snooty. If they knew that you were from the South. Mainly, I don’t know if it was because language was a barrier. But for me, it never was, so. And I don’t look like a South Indian. I don’t know if all of these things worked in my favour. But I think now it’s just become, like, they need people from the South, especially after the pandemic hit. They needed actors from the South for a bigger audience.”

This shows that despite the initial hesitation earlier on, Bollywood is aware of the talent pool in the South which they tap into to make the movies bankable and also reach out to the wider audience. Regina puts it as now ‘Bollywood doesn’t have a choice' implying that it's evolving now, to stay relevant.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar is not denying nepotism charges as he introduces Ibrahim with endless praise for Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh

More about Regina

Regina worked in both Tamil and Telugu films before. Her next upcoming movie is an action thriller film Vidaamuyarchi which is set to release on February 6.

She began her career with a supporting role in the Tamil film Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005) and gained widespread recognition with her lead role in the Telugu film Siva Manasulo Sruthi (2012).

ALSO READ: Regina Cassandra responds to rumours of her ‘secretly marrying’ Sundeep Kishan, Sai Durgha Tej

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On