Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar, Trisha film collects less than Thunivu, brings in 15.99 crore

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 1: Magizh Thirumeni’s Tamil adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown hit theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan is estimated to have collected ₹15.99 crore net in India on its opening day. (Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi release: Ajith Kumar fans burst crackers inside theatre, argue with cops, dance to Sawadeeka. Watch) Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar's latest film was shot in Azerbaijan.

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection

The website reports that the film opened to ₹15.99 crore net in India this Friday. It had good occupancy in theatres, showing 58.81% for the morning, 60.27% for the afternoon and 54.79% for the evening shows. Trichy and Pondicherry registered higher occupancy than Chennai at 92.00% and 91.67%, while Chennai had 88.33%. Ajith’s previous film, 2023’s Thunivu, collected ₹24.4 crore net in India on its opening day. It remains to be seen if the film’s collections will pick up or be sustained over the weekend.

Trisha, Regina Cassandra watch FDFS

Numerous pictures and videos from the first day, first show of Vidaamuyarchi, were posted on social media, including videos of Regena Cassandrra and Trisha watching the film with fans. The duo looked happy in the online pictures and videos, enjoying the film with fans. Some videos also showed screenings turning into concerts with fans dancing their heart out to Sawadeeka, with some fans even dancing near the screens and others throwing confetti. Other videos showed fans setting off firecrackers inside a theatre and arguing with cops who were trying to control the crowd.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi tells the story of a man who sets out on a rescue mission after his wife is kidnapped by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “At the outset, Vidaamuyarchi is not a star-driven film. It doesn’t involve all the histrionics in a typical commercial mass hero film that we are used to seeing Ajith Kumar in. This film veers away from that completely and is the story of an ordinary man who loves his wife and wants to save her.”