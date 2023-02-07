Varisu box office: Vijay film grosses over 300 crore globally, overtakes Ajith's Thunivu as Pongal winner

Tamil cinema witnessed one of its biggest box-office clashes as Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu released on the same day for Pongal festival. As both the films have completed 25 days of theatrical run, Varisu has emerged as the clear box-office winner with gross earnings of over ₹300 crore globally over Thunivu, which managed to collect over ₹250 crore. (Also read: Vijay makes rare appearance at Varisu's success party, celebrates with Rashmika Mandanna and film’s team. See pics)

Both the films have almost reached the fag end of their theatrical run. Irrespective of the clash, both have turned out to be profitable ventures as per trade sources. Varisu, which stars Vijay, is a family drama about the youngest son taking over his father’s business empire while dealing with stiff opposition from his two elder brothers.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also marked Vijay's debut in Telugu as the film was also shot in the language along with its Tamil version. The makers of Varisu have released a poster to confirm that the film has breached the Rs. 300 crore club globally.

This is the second ₹300 crore grossing film for Vijay after Bigil (2019), which was a football-based action drama. Directed by Atlee, Bigil also featured actor Nayanthara.

Varisu and Thunivu released in equal numbers of screens in Tamil Nadu. Fans stayed up all night and celebrated the release of both the films in a big way as shows were scheduled as early as 1 am. Thunivu marked the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also featured Manju Warrier in a key role.

Thunivu is a heist action-drama that takes place inside a bank. In the film, Ajith was seen playing a negative character who heads the gang that takes control over a bank with hostages.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently shooting for his next film Leo, which marks his reunion with Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master. Tipped to be a high-octane gangster film, it also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Menon and Priya Anand among others.

The makers recently released a promotional video announcing the title Leo. The promo was exclusively shot in Kashmir where the team is currently filming the first schedule.

