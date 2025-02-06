Vidaamuyarchi release: Ajith Kumar fans burst crackers inside theatre, argue with cops, dance to Sawadeeka. Watch

Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 6. Trisha and Regina Cassandra caught a screening of the film’s first show on opening day with fans. Numerous videos have surfaced on the internet of Ajith fans celebrating the release, with some taking it a step further by arguing with the police, setting off firecrackers inside the theatre and more. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra watch Vidaamuyarchi's first-day first-show in theatre with fans. Watch) Videos of Ajith Kumar fans creating a ruckus at theatres across Chennai have surfaced on social media.

Ajith Kumar fans create a ruckus

One video that was widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter) shows fans recording as a key scene plays on screen and some people set off firecrackers inside the theatre, ignoring the fact that it’s a fire hazard. “Ani (Anirudh Ravichander) on duty. Theatre on fire,” reads the caption on the video.

Some other videos show the police struggling to control the crowd, which refused to listen to them. One video shows a cop holding a fan’s tee-shirt as others crowd around him and argue till he leaves him. One man can be seen placating the police and fans at the crowded theatre.

Another video shows the police asking a fan to calm down even as he won’t stop screaming Ajith’s name. The policeman trying to control the crowd briefly cracks a smile at their antics before asking them to behave.

Fans turn screening into concert

Some videos, however, are more wholesome than that, with fans dancing to the song Sawadeeka from the film inside theatres. One theatre in Chennai posted a video of how the audience started dancing as soon as the song played on screen.

One more video shows fans throwing confetti, whipping their shirts off and dancing to the number featuring Ajith and Trisha.

Another shows fans lining up near the screen, facing the audience and dancing their hearts out to Sawadeeka as everyone else cheers for them.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi tells the story of a man who sets out on a rescue mission after his wife is kidnapped by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. It is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The film went on floors in 2023 and was wrapped up by 2024 before Ajith pursued his racing career. Initially scheduled for release during Pongal, the film’s release was postponed. It received mixed reviews from critics and fans.