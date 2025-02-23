Ajith Kumar survives scary crash during race in Spain, fans want him to 'prioritise safety before thrill becomes regret'

Actor Ajith Kumar survived the second major crash in a month during the recent leg of his racing career. Ajith is currently participating in the Porsche Sprint Challenge for his own team. A recent video from the series' event in Spain's Valencia shows Ajith's car rear-ending another racer and then flipping over multiple times before coming to a halt on the gravel. This has raised concerns for the 54-year-old actor's safety among his fans. (Also read: Ajith Kumar talks about the ‘bad crash’ he escaped unhurt ahead of Portugal race: ‘It was disastrous’) Ajith Kumar had a scary crash during a race in Spain recently.

Ajith Kumar crashes in Spain race

The crash video was shared on Twitter by Ajith's manager, Suresh Chandra, on Saturday. "In Valencia Spain where the races were happening the Round 5 was good for Ajith Kumar. He ended 14th place, winning appreciation from everyone. Round 6 was unfortunate. Crashed 2 times due to other cars. The annexes video clearly shows that he was not at fault. First time despite of crash he got back into pit and was doing well. When second time again crash happened and he toppled twice. His perseverance is stronger and he comes out unscathed again to continue the race. Thanks for the all the prayers of concern and wishes. AK is all right," the caption read.

Fans react to Ajith's crash

Another video, shared by Track Tollywood, shows the accident from Ajith's POV, including footage from his helmet cam. The scary crash shows Ajith's car flipping several times. Many fans reacted to the video with concern for the Tamil superstar.

One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "He needs more practice before participating in a race! On top of money and passion, he needs practice too." Others wondered why Ajith was getting into so many crashes so frequently. "Never saw any other professional getting this kind of misfires," read one tweet. Others breathed a sigh of relief on reading that the actor was fine after the mishap. "Hope AK is safe; so much risk he is taking," wrote one.

Several others advised him to refocus on safety. One tweeted, "This is the second incident within a month. Passion is powerful, but no ambition is worth more than life and family. #Ajith needs to prioritize his safety before the thrill becomes a regret."

Ajith Kumar's career

Ajith was most recently seen in Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film performed below average at the box office despite generating buzz for being his first film in two years. The actor will be seen next in Good Bad Ugl,y directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Ajith has sidelined his acting career for the last year to focus on racing. Ajith Kumar debuted with his own newly-formed team, Ajith Kumar Racing, in the FIA 24H Series in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Category. This is his first professional racing stint in over 15 years.