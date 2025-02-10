Ajith Kumar talks about the ‘bad crash’ he escaped unhurt ahead of Portugal race: ‘It was disastrous’

Actor-racer Ajith Kumar met with an accident again this weekend during the practice run ahead of the race in Estoril, Portugal. Talking on the sidelines of the run, he said that he had a ‘bad crash’ but was doing fine and that his team helped him put his car together on time. (Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi star Ajith Kumar ties shoe laces of young fan, wins over fans with his humble gesture. Watch) Ajith Kumar got back to racing recently and has his own team now, Ajith Kumar Racing.

Ajith Kumar has another accident

In a video posted by Ajith’s fan page on YouTube, the actor is shown speaking on the sidelines of a practice run. Talking about how great it is to be back to racing, he says, “It feels great to be racing here in Estoril on the track. It’s very surreal to be sitting in the car on the circuit. It’s a proud moment, actually. It’s a very technical circuit; I’m glad my timing is getting better. It’s been a good weekend so far.”

He then reveals that he crashed his car during the practice run but escaped unhurt, saying, “Of course, this morning, it was disastrous in practice when I crashed. I had a bad crash. Thanks to my team, they put the car together and had to go straight for the qualifying. A nerve-wracking moment for me, you know.”

Ajith also expressed happiness that his fans have begun following the sport out of love for him, “I am so happy that they started to follow this sport that I love so much. I’m extremely grateful not just to the fans but to everybody back home who have been following me and wanting to know what I’m upto. I give my thanks to all of them.”

His previous crash in Dubai

This comes a month after Ajith crashed into a barrier during a practice run ahead of 24H Dubai race. His team confirmed the news to Hindustan Times and said, “Yes, he narrowly escaped an accident, his race car hit the barrier during the practice run at around 12:45 pm. The security personnel present there responded immediately. Ajith shifted to another race car because this one was totalled and continued practice. Thankfully, he is unharmed.”

Ajith was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi; he will soon star in Good Bad Ugly. He has clearly said he will only shoot for films in non-racing seasons.