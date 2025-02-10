Vidaamuyarchi star Ajith Kumar ties shoe laces of young fan, wins over fans with his humble gesture. Watch

Ajith Kumar is basking in the box office success of his latest release Vidaamuyarchi, which hit theatres last week. Amid this, an unseen video of the actor on set has surfaced on social media, where he was seen tying the show laces of a young fan. Ajith's kind gesture as left fans impressed. (Also read: Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan films earns ₹60 crore in 1st weekend) Ajith Kumar was recently seen in Vidaamuyarchi.

Ajith ties shoe laces of crew member

In the video that was shared on X by a fan account, the actor was seen in racing costume. He saw that a young girl was unable to tie her own shoe laces. The actor bent down and helped her tie the laces. He then sat down on a nearby table and chatted with a few of the crew members for a while. The actor smiled and interacted with them for a few minutes after that.

Fans reacted with red heart emoticons in the comments. One wrote, “My Man is built differently, those humble moments caught in fans camera.” “He is a real life superhero, so kind towards people around him,” said another.

Ajith is serious about pursuing his passion for racing. In September last year, Ajith launched his own racing team. Over the years, he has taken part in the BMW Asian Championship, British Formula 3, and European Formula 2. Last month, he was in Dubai to take part in the upcoming Dubai 24-hour race, known as the 24H Dubai 2025. He narrowly escaped an accident there and did not sustain any injuries.

Vidaamuyarchi tells the story of a man who sets out on a rescue mission after his wife is kidnapped by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. The film, which is a remake of the 1997 American film Breakdown, earned ₹60 crore in its 1st weekend.