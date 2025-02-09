Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan films earns 60 crore in 1st weekend

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 4: Magizh Thirumeni’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Vidaamuyarchi released in theatres on Thursday. According to Sacnilk, the remake of the 1997 American film Breakdown collected ₹60.35 crore net in India in its first weekend. (Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan film on its way to making ₹50 crore) Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 4: Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar in a still from the film.

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection

The website reports that Vidaamuyarchi made ₹10.6 crore net in India on Sunday according to early estimates, taking its total to ₹60.35 crore net. The film earned ₹26 crore net in India on its opening day, bringing in ₹10.25 crore on Friday after witnessing a 60.58% dip. On Saturday, it witnessed a 31.71% spike, bringing in ₹13.5 crore net in India. It had 37.04% occupancy in the morning, 54.73% in the afternoon and 54.13% in the evening. Vidaamuyarchi collected ₹92 crore worldwide in three days, bringing in ₹32.30 crore from overseas.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi tells the story of a man who sets out on a rescue mission after his wife is kidnapped by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. The film went on floors in 2023 and was wrapped up by 2024 before Ajith pursued his racing career. Initially scheduled for release during Pongal, the film’s release was postponed. It received mixed reviews from critics and fans.

The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “At the outset, Vidaamuyarchi is not a star-driven film. It doesn’t involve all the histrionics in a typical commercial mass hero film that we are used to seeing Ajith Kumar in. This film veers away from that completely and is the story of an ordinary man who loves his wife and wants to save her.”

The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. It remains to be seen how it will perform in the coming week.