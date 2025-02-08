Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan film on its way to making 50 crore

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 3: Magizh Thirumeni’s Tamil adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown was released in theatres on Thursday. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan is estimated to have collected ₹10.52 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan film sees massive dip; brings in ₹32 crore) Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar leads the film that also stars Trisha Krishnan.

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection

The website reports that the film made approximately ₹10.52 crore net in India on its third day of release, taking its total to around ₹46.77 crore net, bringing it close to ₹50 crore. While Vidaamuyarchi brought in ₹26 crore on its opening day, the collections dipped by 60.58% on Friday, with it minting only ₹10.25 crore net. It made ₹66 crore worldwide in two days, bringing in ₹22.10 crore from overseas. On Saturday, the film had 32.92% occupancy during morning shows and 44.42% in the afternoon.

Trisha goes down memory lane

Trisha posted a video on her Instagram that gave fans an insight into the film’s shooting, with pictures and videos from behind-the-scenes. “Legit, one of the best rides(pun intended)I’ve had with this fantabulous team making this film. Thank you team #vidaamuyarchi,” she wrote of the road film. She also attended the film’s first-day, first-show at a single screen theatre in Chennai with her co-star Regena Cassandrra and a few other team members.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi tells the story of a man who sets out on a rescue mission after his wife is kidnapped by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “At the outset, Vidaamuyarchi is not a star-driven film. It doesn’t involve all the histrionics in a typical commercial mass hero film that we are used to seeing Ajith Kumar in. This film veers away from that completely and is the story of an ordinary man who loves his wife and wants to save her.”